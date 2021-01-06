Manning tops HOF finalist list

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2016, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in NFL football's Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, Calif. Manning, in his first-year of eligibility, was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Peyton Manning is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

The quarterback, owner of a record five NFL MVP awards and two Super Bowl titles, was the first finalist revealed by the hall Tuesday night.

In 18 pro seasons and 265 starts after being the top overall draft choice by Indianapolis in 1998, he had 14 seasons with 4,000-plus yards passing.

Manning held NFL records for career passing yards (71,940), career passing touchdowns (539) and consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns (13) when he retired.

Joining Manning as a finalist was one of the players he threw to, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, a finalist for the second time. First-year eligible Calvin Johnson and second-time finalist Torry Holt also made the cut among receivers.

Four defensive backs, including current 49ers General Manager John Lynch, advanced. Charles Woodson made the cut in his initial year of eligibility. Ronde Barber and Leroy Butler are also on the list.

Other finalists are defensive linemen Jared Allen and Richard Seymour; linebackers Zach Thomas, Sam Mills and Clay Matthews; and offensive linemen Alan Faneca and Tony Boselli.

Voting will be conducted later this month, with the inductees announced during Super Bowl week. A maximum of five modern-day players can be chosen, along with three previously announced candidates should they get the required votes: coach Tom Flores, contributor Bill Nunn and senior Drew Pearson.

Inductions are scheduled for next August, when the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will be enshrined after the coronavirus pandemic forced postponement of those ceremonies last summer.

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson (21) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Wallace during the first half of the NFL football Super Bowl XLV football game in Arlington, Texas. Woodson, in his first-year of eligibility, was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy while celebrating the Packers' 31-25 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL football's Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas. Woodson, in his first-year of eligibility, was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2008, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson makes catch against the Washington Redskins in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit. Johnson, in his first-year of eligibility, was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2015, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field in Detroit. Johnson, in his first-year of eligibility, was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2000, file photo, St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt outruns Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber (20) on a 73-yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Holt was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2005, file photo, Indianapolis Colts receiver Reggie Wayne catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Peyton Manning in the second quarter against the St. Louis Rams in Indianapolis. Wayne was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1998 file photo, Green Bay Packers strong safety LeRoy Butler moves in against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Playoffs in Green Bay, Wis. Butler was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 (.AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2006, file photo, Denver Broncos safety John Lynch celebrates an interception against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver. Lynch was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)