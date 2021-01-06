Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arkansas State Police

• James Colley, 42, of 1101 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with breaking or entering, theft of property and criminal mischief. Colley was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Robert Howard, 49, of 1305 W. Crutcher St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with breaking or entering, theft of property, burglary and theft by receiving. Howard was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Lois Kisling, 58, of 1001 Christian Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving and burglary. Kisling was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Prairie Grove

• Sarah Lancaster, 40, of 306 W. Cleveland St. B1 in Prairie Grove was arrested Monday in connection with theft of property. Lancaster was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Billy Boyd, 39, of 6005 Melbourne Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with breaking or entering, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boyd was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.