Off The Wire

FILE - Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier wear a mask on the sideline before the Dolphins take on the New England Patriots in an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier gave rookie Tua Tagovailoa a strong endorsement Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020, which may tamp down speculation about the team’s draft plans. Or not. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

FOOTBALL

Miami GM backs Tua

Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier gave rookie Tua Tagovailoa a strong endorsement Tuesday, which may tamp down speculation about the team's draft plans, where the teams holds the No. 3 pick. Grier spoke two days after Tagovailoa's worst game of the season in a drubbing at Buffalo that cost Miami a playoff berth. "Tua we're very happy with," Grier said. "He's our starting quarterback. He did a nice job this year coming in as a rookie with no offseason, and the challenges of dealing with all that. We're very happy with him, and looking forward to watching him progress here with an offseason." Tagovailoa will continue to work with offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, who came out of retirement a year ago and turned 69 Tuesday. Coach Brian Flores said he expects his entire coaching staff to return for the 2021 season. The No. 5 overall pick last year, Tagovailoa went 6-3 as a starter but was benched by Flores in the fourth quarter of two games. The Dolphins have two picks in the first round and two in the second.

Giants to keep DC

New York Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham is staying put. The Giants announced Tuesday that Graham has signed a contract extension to remain as Joe Judge's defensive coordinator. He is adding the title of assistant head coach. The Giants defense improved markedly this past season, and Graham reportedly was being considered for the vacant head coaching job with the New York Jets. The Giants said Graham has decided not to consider head coaching opportunities for next season. Graham, who was the Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2019, inherited one of the NFL's worst units. The defense finished the 2020 season ranked 12th overall, including 10th against the run. Defensive end Leonard Williams had a career year with 11 1/2 sacks. Cornerback James Bradberry gave New York a shutdown cover man, and inside linebacker Blake Martinez was a tackling machine with 151.

CFP title game still on

College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock said Tuesday the national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State is still a go for Monday night amid a report that the Buckeyes are having covid-19 issues. AL.com reported that Ohio State has been in contact with CFP officials about possible player availability problems that could force the game to be delayed. Those discussions were confirmed to The Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because no one had been authorized to speak publicly about the details. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement that the Buckeyes continue to follow the same protocols they have all season. "We plan to play January 11," Smith said. Hancock said there were no changes and the game in Miami Gardens, Fla., between the top-ranked Crimson Tide and the third-ranked Buckeyes was still scheduled for Monday night as planned. Hancock has previously said Jan. 18 is a potential makeup date if necessary.

BASEBALL

Tigers sign Grossman

The Detroit Tigers signed outfielder Robbie Grossman to a $10 million, two-year contract, adding a switch-hitting veteran to a rebuilding team coming off consecutive last-place finishes. The deal includes performance bonuses. The 31-year-old Grossman spent the past two seasons with the Oakland Athletics. He hit .241 with 8 home runs and 23 RBI in 51 games in the shortened 2020 season. The deal includes $250,000 bonuses for 500 and 550 plate appearances in each year. Prior to his stint with the A's, Grossman played for Minnesota and Houston. His .826 OPS last season was just two points shy of his career high in 2016. He also set a career high with 11 home runs in that 2016 season with the Twins, although he'd have had a good chance to break that if last year had been a full season.

Lasorda out of hospital

Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has returned home after being hospitalized in Southern California for nearly two months. The Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted Tuesday that their 93-year-old former manager left the hospital and returned to his Fullerton home. He had been hospitalized due to heart issues since Nov. 8, although the team didn't make it public until a week later. He underwent several weeks of rehab in the hospital. Lasorda attended the team's Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers' first World Series title since 1988. Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and 1988. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda.

BASKETBALL

Rondo out 3 more games

Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least three more games because of right knee soreness. Rondo sat the last three games for the Hawks, though he was medically cleared for Monday night's loss to the New York Knicks. He did not get on the court, leaving Brandon Goodwin to again serve as the backup point guard to Trae Young. The Hawks said the 34-year-old Rondo will begin a period of rest and rehabilitation in an attempt to strengthen his knee. He will be evaluated before the team leaves for a three-game West Coast road trip that begins Jan. 13 at Phoenix. Rondo has played in only two of Atlanta's first seven games.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)