OPINION | WALLY HALL: Hogs suffer 20 turnovers in loss to Tennessee

In the final analysis there’s only one statistic that really counts in a game, the final score.

The Arkansas Razorbacks bounced back from a horrible shooting performance against Missouri and had more field goals than Tennessee and more three pointers.

They even had more rebounds.

The Volunteers didn’t make a field goal in the last 4:50 and while all that sounds like a prescription for a win, Tennessee won 79-74.

They made 20 of 26 free throws and the Razorbacks 8-10.

Still, the Hogs were in a position to win with 26 seconds to play after Jalen Tate hit a big three, his first of the night, to make it 75-74 but UT would make its last four free throws and Arkansas couldn’t find a way to score, partly because they drifted back to what hurt them last Saturday.

Whoever got the ball, shot the ball.

For more than 39 minutes shot selection by the Hogs had been much improved, but down the stretch they couldn’t get any of their hurried three point attempts to fall.

Despite it all, head coach Eric Musselman, and probably the fans, are going to get stuck on why Tennesssee was even in the game that they trailed 40-33 at the half.

Arkansas commited 20 turnovers and the Vols cashed them in for 19 points.

Forcing turnovers is part of the Razorbacks bread-and-butter, but last night they got only two steals and a total of five turnovers that were turned into a measly four points.

Arkansas played good enough to win, but when you don’t protect the ball you lose the ball and usually the game.