Pence pressed to reject election

President Donald Trump on Tuesday escalated his efforts to force Vice President Mike Pence to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory, asserting that Pence had the power to unilaterally throw out electoral votes today when Congress meets to certify the election results.

But legal authorities say there is nothing in the Constitution or the law that explicitly gives a vice president that power, and aides close to Pence say he will follow the normal procedures and confirm Biden's election.

Still, most agree that today promises to be a long day on Capitol Hill as Trump's Republican allies move to challenge Biden's victory and force at least one vote on the matter that is expected to fail.

The proceeding will test what had long been considered little more than a paperwork exercise in American democracy: the certification of the election by Congress. The vice president's role is to be the master of ceremonies rather than arbiter of the outcome, declaring the winner based on who has the most electoral votes.

But despite Trump's clear loss to Biden, the president and a group of loyalist House and Senate Republicans are plotting to upend the process by objecting to the certification of several states. Lacking the votes to prevail, Trump is now pressuring Pence to take matters into his own hands to delay the vote tabulation or alter it in Trump's favor.

"The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors," the president tweeted Tuesday.

Three weeks ago, the Electoral College formally cast its votes for president, affirming Biden's victory. But under the Constitution, there is one more step before the result is final: the certification by Congress of the electoral votes, to be conducted by the president of the Senate. That's the vice president.

The job has occasionally been unpleasant for previous vice presidents. In 1961, the state of Hawaii sent two slates of electors and the vice president, Richard M. Nixon, who had just lost the election to John F. Kennedy, had to decide which ones to count. Nixon chose the Democratic electors, expanding his own margin of defeat. Forty years later, Al Gore was in a similar spot, burdened with overruling objections from his fellow Democrats and certifying the victory of George W. Bush -- and his own defeat -- after a drawn-out Florida recount that was ended by the Supreme Court. And Biden, then the vice president, in 2017 had to reject a Democratic challenge to Trump's victory.

J. Michael Luttig, a former U.S. Court of Appeals judge and leading conservative legal scholar, said that Pence had no choice but to simply count the votes.

"No president and no vice president would -- or should -- consider either event as a test of political loyalty," Luttig said. "And if either did, he would have to understand that political loyalty must yield to constitutional obligation."

Under the Electoral Count Act of 1887, which was passed after the contested election of 1876 in which several states sent rival sets of electors, it is up to Congress to settle any disputes about state certifications.

If at least one member of the House and Senate raise an objection about a state's results, it must be considered, immediately halting the joint session so members can return to their respective chambers and debate the challenge for up to two hours. Then a vote -- decided by a simple majority -- is held to determine whether to throw out that state's results. That has not occurred since the Reconstruction Era, and with Democrats controlling the House and many Senate Republicans opposed, it will almost certainly fail.

Still, Republicans plan to force such a vote. Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama has said he will move to contest the results from as many as six states; three Republican senators -- Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ted Cruz of Texas and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia -- plan to back at least one of those. Dozens of House members and 11 senators have said they plan to vote against certifying Biden's victory. Given that Trump and his supporters have contested the results in several states that Biden won -- including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- there could be as much as 12 hours of debate today, and a half-dozen votes.

House Republicans, with support from Trump, have argued in court that Pence has the right to take matters into his own hands and eliminate electoral votes from any state that he chooses. But a federal judge appointed by Trump on Friday threw out a lawsuit the Republicans brought to force the vice president to do so.

"The only responsibility and power of the vice president under the Constitution is to faithfully count the Electoral College votes as they have been cast," Luttig said. "The Constitution does not empower the vice president to alter in any way the votes that have been cast, either by rejecting certain votes or otherwise."

The high-stakes decisions on whether to ally with Trump are splitting the Republican Party. A range of Republican officials -- including Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland; Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking House GOP leader; and former House Speaker Paul Ryan -- have criticized the GOP efforts to overturn the election. And more than a dozen Republican senators have said they will not support the effort.

"The 2020 election is over," said a statement Sunday from a bipartisan group of 10 senators, including Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Mitt Romney of Utah. Several others have said they, too, will not back objections, including Republican Sens. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate who said last month he thought any challenges would go down "like a shot dog."

In a statement Tuesday, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said that as he reads the Constitution, "there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their electors."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has tried to prevent his party from engaging in the battle, which could help define the GOP in the post-Trump era and create lingering resentments among Republican voters.

Meanwhile, a federal judge rejected Trump's latest bid to overturn his election loss in Georgia during a hearing Tuesday that the president's lawyer blocked members of the public from listening to remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen ruled from the bench to deny a motion seeking to de-certify Georgia's election. But only those present in the courtroom were able to watch the hearing held via videoconference because Trump's lawyer did not consent to remote access for the public, the judge's staff said.

Officials across the country have routinely allowed members of the media and the public to watch or listen to legal proceedings remotely throughout the coronavirus pandemic to keep people from packing courthouses.

An email seeking comment was sent to Trump's attorney after the hearing.

The lawsuit recycles claims of "illegal voting" that have already been rejected by courts across the country. Lawyers representing Georgia blasted the case, saying in court documents that "a barrage of allegations and suits does not undermine the facts and should not undermine our democracy."

Information for this article was contributed by Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times; and by Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking, Bill Barrow, Steve LeBlanc, Jim Salter, Alan Fram, Tali Arbel and staff members of The Associated Press.