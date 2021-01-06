OPINION | Reading Nook: "ABT Kitchen"

Even the dancers and other staff from the American Ballet Theatre have been spending time cooking during the pandemic. The result is a digital cookbook, "ABT Kitchen" ($15, abt.org/abt-kitchen) with 65 recipes, including delectables like Tarte au Citron from Emily Hayes in the corps de ballet, and Pirouette Pumpkin Muffins from Kara Medoff Barnett, the executive director. Among the savories is Adagio Braised Short Ribs from the principal dancer Hee Seo. The illustrations with ballet motifs are by dancer Javier Rivet. Proceeds from sales of the cookbook benefit the ballet company.