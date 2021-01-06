Resting Chiefs won't get relaxing path

The playoff bye is precious.

In normal times, it's a sort of hall pass from the grind of professional football. Guys go home for a few days. They see old friends, walk the halls of their high schools, get treated like kings. An earned treat.

Normal no longer exists, so this season the hall pass comes with a caveat -- no required football work for the Chiefs, but guys will need to stay in town for daily covid-19 testing. The rest of their days can be filled with meditation, Madden, memoirs, anything but mass gatherings.

The playoffs start a week from this weekend. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and the other Chiefs stars who watched from the sideline in track suits Sunday will be even more relaxed then.

This will be a week of rest, at least for the players. They'll watch film, maybe lift a little bit, but mostly they'll be told to take care of their bodies. Stay safe. Be ready for what matters.

This is an awkward time, sort of the calm between the storms of the regular season and playoffs.

The Chiefs earned the AFC's only bye, and their first playoff opponent will be determined by this weekend's games -- No. 2 Bills vs. No. 7 Colts, No. 3 Steelers vs. No. 6 Browns, and No. 4 Titans vs. No. 5 Ravens.

The Chiefs will play the lowest remaining seed, at home, and probably at night because the networks love Mahomes so much they praise him for throwing gum into a trash can.

The rest is the good part. The less awesome part is the AFC is strong, and no matter the results of the wild-card games, the Chiefs will get an opponent capable of beating them in the division round.

The Texans and Titans took double-digit leads at Arrowhead during last year's postseason, and the Chiefs are certain to have a tougher road to this year's Super Bowl.

The Chiefs would only play the Bills or Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. Their playoff opponent will be the lowest seed among the No. 4 Titans, No. 5 Ravens, No. 6 Browns and No. 7 Colts.

Let's be clear: The Chiefs will be the deserved favorites, not just in the division round but to win the Super Bowl. Their best is better than anyone else's best.

But the AFC appears to be as strong -- or, at least, as top heavy around the playoff field -- as any season in recent memory.

The Colts hold the AFC's lowest seed, and would be the Chiefs' opponent if they upset the Bills. So the closest thing to a layup would be a team that won four of its last five, employs stars at every level of the defense and has a ground game that is just now starting to churn.

The rest of the potential field is just as worthy.

The Titans have one of the league's highest-scoring offenses, with a Hall of Fame running back at the height of his powers and two game-breakers on the outside. Their defense can be had, but only four teams forced more turnovers.

The Ravens have won five straight, and Lamar Jackson appears to be back to his MVP form from a year ago. They're averaging 267 yards rushing the past five games, and you probably don't need to be reminded of the Chiefs' vulnerabilities against the run.

The Browns have holes you can poke, but their roster is loaded with talent. Myles Garrett would be lined up over guys the Chiefs signed as backups, and Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb form perhaps the league's best pair of running backs.

Winning a division game could mean playing the Bills, who have won each game since Thanksgiving by at least 10 points.

One more time: The Chiefs will be favored against any opponent. They'll be favored by bookmakers, heavily bet by the public and picked by most national analysts. There are no Cinderella runs to a second consecutive Super Bowl.

If the Chiefs repeat as champions, they will have benefited from timely rest, found a workaround on a makeshift offensive line and be remembered as the best team in franchise history.

But to get there, the Chiefs will have to navigate a loaded AFC playoff field that will begin to sort itself in a few days.