Rogers panel moves forward with plans for new park

ROGERS -- Final plans for a new public park have the approval of the city's Planning Commission.

Voters approved Mount Hebron Park as part of the $299.5 million bond issue in 2018.

The bond issue included $41 million for parks and recreation.

Plans for the park show it will consist of about 80 acres at the corner of Mount Hebron and Garrett roads on the city's west side. Jim White, parks director, and Andrea Brinton, assistant parks director, previously said the park will include tennis, basketball and pickleball courts, walking trails, open space and playground equipment that children with or without disabilities can use.

"I think it's really exciting," commissioner Rachel Crawford said Tuesday during the meeting. "The 2018 bond issue is obviously really important to our city. It's great to see us get to work on this project."

The park will be down the street from Darr Elementary School and roughly 3 miles away from the Shadow Valley subdivision.

All of the commissioners voted in favor of the plans, except for Eriks Zvers, who abstained.

They also approved plans for Price Lane office, a 10,200-square-foot building on about 1 acre at 801 S. Price Lane and for Village on Maple Townhomes, a 24-unit townhome development on about 1.5 acres off West Maple Street.

A preliminary plat for Blue Springs Subdivision, a new 20-lot subdivision on about 4.8 acres at South 23rd Street and West Seminole Drive, also got the green light from the commission.

The commission also voted to rezone more than 12 acres off South Dixieland Road from neighborhood commercial to neighborhood commercial, allowing up to 20 units per acre. Preliminary plans for the project show the complex having 230 units. Crawford and commissioner Mark Myers opposed the rezone.

The commission voted 4-3 with Crawford, Myers and commissioner Mandel Samuels opposed, to allow a permit for warehousing and storage and vehicle storage at 5801 and 5987 W. Venture Park Blvd. at the request of Venture Park Storage.

The commission also elected Samuels as its new chairman as part of its annual election of officers. Crawford will serve as the vice chairman, while John Schmelzle will be the commission's secretary. Samuels will also serve as chairman of the commission's plans and policies committee, and Crawford will serve as chairman of the development review committee.