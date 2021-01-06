Snow in forecast for parts of state today

This National Weather Service graphic shows sections of Northwest Arkansas will be under a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory Wednesday evening through Thursday.

Widespread rain is forecast to move into Arkansas today, with northern parts of the state expected to see snow as early as tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

An upper level disturbance will produce the rainfall, according to the weather service. Colder air coming in on the backside of the weather system is expected to produce snow overnight primarily in and around the Ozark Mountains.

Meteorologist Joe Goudsward with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock said Tuesday afternoon that a winter storm watch had been issued for parts of northern Arkansas for today and Thursday, with the possibility of snow accumulations of 3-5 inches in some higher elevations in the Ozarks. One or 2 inches of snow will be possible elsewhere.

"We expect some of the [rain] to transition around five or six in the evening, then it really starts going overnight," Goudsward said.

Rain is expected to begin falling over western Arkansas and spread east throughout the day.

Forecasts call for a half-inch to 2 inches of rain in some areas, according to the weather service. As much as 3 inches of rain will be possible over parts of southwest and west-central Arkansas.

Flooding is a possibility in areas where rain has already saturated the soil.