Sources: Odom to stay put

Acting Arkansas head coach Barry Odom, right, talks to defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sources with knowledge of the decisions told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday that University of Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom and strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker both intend to remain with the Razorbacks for a second season.

Media reports in recent days indicated Odom was on a short list of candidates for the defensive coordinator role at Texas under new Coach Steve Sarkisian, and that LSU Coach Ed Orgeron was also interested in hiring him.

Walker was among a pool of candidates for the strength and conditioning position at South Carolina under new Coach Shane Beamer.

Odom and Walker are both likely to receive raises or other financial incentives, the sources indicated. Both were hires by Coach Sam Pittman for his original staff at Arkansas. Walker came over with Pittman from the staff at Georgia, and Odom joined offensive line coach Brad Davis as Pittman's first confirmed hires in December 2019.

Social-media sites were abuzz Tuesday with word that Odom and Walker had both committed for a second year on Pittman's staff.

Sophomore safety Jalen Catalon posted a picture of himself and Odom with the words "Unfinished business" and the hashtag #Runitback on his Twitter page.

UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek asked Pittman in a Twitter post on Tuesday evening: "did we we get some great news today regarding Coach Odom?" and included a video of he and Pittman holding a Razorback helmet and shouting "Yesssir!" when he was hired.

Pittman responded, "This was an important and outstanding day!"

Odom is the highest-paid UA assistant. His original contract was for three years with a $1.2 million salary, but the pay was bumped to $1.3 million after he drew interest from Orgeron.

Walker came aboard on a two-year contract with a salary of $300,000 per year.

Guiton official

Arkansas announced the hiring of receivers coach Kenny Guiton on Tuesday to replace three-year assistant Justin Stepp.

Guiton, a former Ohio State quarterback, had been expected to be named to the position since Stepp's departure Sunday. The complete terms of Guiton's agreement have not been completed, but an UA official said the deal would be for two years at $300,000 per year.

"Excited doesn't describe this feeling, can't wait to get to work! #WPS," Guiton wrote in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Wrote Coach Sam Pittman on Twitter: "Great addition to our family! Excited to have Kenny with us."

The 29-year-old Guiton landed his first on-field Power 5 position after serving as receivers coach at Colorado State in 2020, Louisiana Tech the year before that and with the Houston Cougars for two seasons (2017-18).

In his second year at Houston, Guiton worked with current Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. The 2018 Houston team ranked fifth in the FBS in scoring (43.9 ppg) and seventh in total offense (512.5) while scoring 30-plus points in all 12 regular-season games and 40-plus points in 10.

Guiton was a two-time team captain with the Buckeyes. He joined the Tom Herman staff at Houston in 2015 as a graduate assistant, and the Cougars went 13-1 and 9-4 the next two seasons.

Herman, who was Guiton's offensive coordinator during his time at Ohio State, hired him as a quality control coach at Texas for four months before he returned to Houston for his first on-field job with the receivers for coach Major Applewhite.

Guiton, a 2013 graduate of Ohio State, played in 22 games and had a 69% completion rate with 14 touchdown passes in eight games as a senior.

Coates to return

Defensive end Julius Coates is set to return for the Razorbacks in 2021 after not competing in the season finale against Alabama and being ruled out of the Texas Bowl by Coach Sam Pittman before it was canceled.

Coates, a 6-6, 289-pound junior from Rockford, Ill., and East Mississippi Community College, had been dealing with a personal matter not related to the football program late in the season, sources with knowledge told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Coates posted the lines "Woo Pig" and "Let's run it back" to his Twitter account on Tuesday and later confirmed his intention to return, a source said.

Coates showed flashes of being the kind of disruptive defensive end the Razorbacks have been lacking in recent seasons with 18 tackles -- 3 for lost yardage -- and 2 sacks.

Hogs land transfer

Former Arkansas offensive line commitment Ty'Kieast Crawford announced plans to transfer to Fayetteville after recently entering the NCAA portal.

Crawford, 6-5, 335 pounds, of Carthage, Texas, signed with North Carolina-Charlotte in April and played in six games while starting three for the 49ers.

He visited Arkansas at least five times during the recruiting process.

"It's always been home because I fell in love with it. So did my mom, my sister and everyone else that visited, and I feel like that's where I belong in the first place," Crawford said.

He said he chose the Hogs over Kansas, Florida State, Louisville and Notre Dame.

Being closer to home helped him make the decision.

"My mom can come to the games, too," he said. "She knows her way around there."

The former ESPN 4-star prospect committed to former Razorbacks coach Chad Morris on April 14, 2019, over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Florida State, Southern Cal, Colorado, Texas A&M and others. He reopened his recruitment in the fall of 2019.

He believes Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis can make him better.

"I know Coach Pittman because Coach Pittman offered me when he was at Georgia," Crawford said. "I know Coach Davis because he offered me when he was at Mizzou. Those are two great O-line coaches, and I believe they can help me develop and make it to the next level."

He said he plans to be in Fayetteville on Sunday.

Crawford is the second transfer to announce intentions to enroll at Arkansas in January. Marian University safety Darrell Wilson has announced he will play his final year of college football for the Razorbacks in 2021 as a preferred walk-on.