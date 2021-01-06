BASKETBALL

Lyon College men fall

For the second consecutive game, the Lyon College men found themselves with a late lead, and for the second consecutive game the Scots fell, losing to LSU-Alexandria 81-77 on Tuesday.

The Generals (8-2) led 21-10 early, but the Scots used a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 23-19. The lead was down to 30-27 in the late stages of the first half before LSU-Alexandria hit two three-pointers to take a 41-33 halftime lead.

Lyon opened the second half with a 10-0 run and had a 52-49 lead with 13:50 remaining. The game was tied six times over the next seven minutes. Winston Peace broke a 65-65 tie with a contested layup off an offensive rebound, then capped a 9-2 run with another layup that gave the Scots a 74-67 lead.

The Generals finished the game with a 14-3 run and took the lead for good on two free throws from Jakemin Abney with 1:03 left.

Peace led all scorers with a career-high 20 points for the Scots (0-2). Cole Anderson added 17 and Dominique Loyd chipped in with 13. Abney led LSU-Alexandria with 17 points.

UAPB's Doss earns SWAC honor

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Shaun Doss Jr. was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.

The junior scored 23 points and posted a career-high 13 rebounds with 2 assists in the Golden Lions' 92-52 conference-opening victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. The performance marked Doss' second consecutive double-double, and handed UAPB (2-8) its second victory of the season.

Doss has started all 10 games for the Golden Lions, and his team-leading 17.4 points per game ranks fourth in the SWAC. Doss now has reached 20 or more points in five games this season, and has pulled down 10 or more rebounds in each of UAPB's past three games.

-- Eli Lederman

FOOTBALL

ASU lands Boise State transfer

Transfer wide receiver Kyheem Waleed announced his commitment to Arkansas State University on Tuesday after two seasons at Boise State.

Waleed is a former three-star recruit from Queen Creek, Ariz., who was ranked in the top 100 nationally at his position by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals coming out of Casteel High School.

The 6-3, 190-pounder spent two seasons with the Broncos under former ASU coach Bryan Harsin before entering the transfer portal Dec. 22. Waleed appeared in three games as a freshman in 2019 before redshirting, and played in five more this fall. He did not register a reception at Boise State.

-- Eli Lederman

Hauser joins ASU staff

Arkansas State University special teams coordinator Steve Hauser announced his arrival to Jonesboro via Twitter on Tuesday.

Hauser joins the Red Wolves after three seasons as a special teams and quality control assistant under Matt Campbell at Iowa State.

A three-year starting wide receiver at Connecticut's Wesleyan University, Hauser spent time coaching in college at Mount Ida (Mass.), Yale and had two separate stints at Oklahoma State before joining the Cyclones in 2018. Hauser also spent two seasons in the NFL working in the personnel department of the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015.

-- Eli Lederman

VOLLEYBALL

Harding picked to win GAC East

Harding University received five of six first-place votes and finished with 25 points to finish atop the Eastern Division in the Great American Conference's preseason coaches poll released Tuesday.

Henderson State University received the sixth first-place vote and finished second in the Eastern Division with 21 points. Arkansas Tech University (16 points) finished third, followed by Ouachita Baptist University (13 points), the University of Arkansas-Monticello (10 points) and Southern Arkansas University (five points).

Oklahoma Baptist received four first-place votes and was picked to win the Western Division after finishing with 24 points. Southwestern Oklahoma State (18 points) finished second.

League coaches ranked only their division opponents. The regular season begins Jan. 26 and will consist of a 10-game division schedule.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services