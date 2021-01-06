Trump backers rally in D.C.

A Metropolitan Police officer secures fencing keeping pedestrian's out of a section of Black Lives Matter Plaza, next to a few counter-protesters, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, ahead of an expected rally in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON -- Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the nation's capital Tuesday to cheer his claims of election fraud a day before a congressional vote to affirm Joe Biden's victory.

Just blocks from the White House, protesters gathered in Freedom Plaza to decry the vote in the Electoral College. As temperatures dropped to the low 40s and a steady rain swept onto the streets, hundreds remained in the plaza into nightfall.

Trump tweeted his support for the protesters: "Washington is being inundated with people who don't want to see an election victory stolen by emboldened Radical Left Democrats. Our Country has had enough, they won't take it anymore! We hear you (and love you) from the Oval Office. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The speakers included former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, whom the president pardoned after he was twice convicted of lying to the FBI in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

"We stand at a crucible moment in United States history," Flynn told the crowd. "This country is awake now."

The president is expected to personally address his supporters in Washington today during a rally on the Ellipse, just south of the White House. The protests coincide with today's congressional vote expected to certify the Electoral College results, which Trump continues to dispute.

In a Tuesday evening tweet, Trump called on Democrats and fellow Republicans to look at the "thousands of people pouring into D.C." In another tweet, he warned that antifa, the umbrella term for leftist militant groups that Trump has said he wants to declare a terrorist organization, should stay out of Washington.

The rallies had local officials and law enforcement bracing for potential violent street clashes. Many businesses in downtown Washington boarded up their windows, fearful that the protest could devolve into the unrest seen in May and June when dozens of businesses were vandalized.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser called in National Guard troops to help bolster the city's police force. She urged residents to stay away from downtown Washington and to avoid confrontations with anyone who is "looking for a fight." But, she warned, "We will not allow people to incite violence, intimidate our residents or cause destruction in our city."

Election officials from both political parties, governors in key battleground states and Trump's former attorney general, William Barr, have said there was no widespread fraud in the election. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two challenges rejected by the Supreme Court.

A pro-Trump rally Dec. 12 ended in violence as hundreds of Trump supporters, wearing the signature black and yellow of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, sought out confrontations with a collective of local activists attempting to bar them from Black Lives Matter Plaza, an area near the White House. At least two local Black churches had Black Lives Matter banners torn down and set ablaze.

On Monday, police arrested the leader of the Proud Boys, Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, 36, after he arrived in Washington ahead of this week's protests. Tarrio was accused of burning one of the Black Lives Matter banners in December and was found with two high-capacity firearm magazines, police said. A judge signed an order Tuesday banning Tarrio from entering the District of Columbia, with very limited exceptions related to his criminal case.

Meanwhile, far-right online forums are seething with references to potential violence and urging supporters of Trump to bring guns to today's protests in Washington -- in violation of local laws.

Talk of guns and potential violence is rife on the encrypted messaging app Telegram, the conservative social media site Parler and on TheDonald.win, an online forum that previously operated on Reddit before the company banned it in June after years of racism, misogyny, anti-Semitism and calls for violence.

Trump's tweet last month pushing fraud claims and promoting the "big protest" today -- "Be there, will be wild!" -- has become a rallying cry. It was the top post on TheDonald.win on Tuesday morning, and anonymous commenters saw it as a call to action: "We've got marching orders," the top reply said.

Discussion in the thread regarded how most effectively to sneak guns into Washington, including occasional references to using them. D.C. has some of the nation's strictest gun laws: Openly carrying guns is banned, concealed-carry licenses from other states are not recognized, and all firearms in the city must be registered with local police.

Of carrying guns in D.C., one poster in the thread wrote, "Yes, it's illegal, but this is war and we're clearly in a post-legal phase of our society." Wrote another: "LIVE AS A FREE AMERICAN AND BRING YOUR ARMS!"

More than half of the top 50 posts on TheDonald.win's homepage Monday that were related to today's certification featured calls of violence in the top five comments, according to research by Advance Democracy, a group headed by former FBI analyst and Senate investigator Daniel Jones, who led the review of the CIA's torture program.

The group said TheDonald.win had more than 18 million visits in November, and the recent posts with calls for violence had more than 40,000 engagements. One particularly troubling post said protesters should travel in groups that should "not let [anyone] disarm someone without stacking bodies." It added that protesters should be "ARMED WITH RIFLE, HANDGUN, 2 KNIVES AND AS MUCH AMMO AS YOU CAN CARRY."

Information for this article was contributed by Ashraf Khalil and Michael Balsamo of The Associated Press; and by Craig Timberg and Drew Harwell of The Washington Post.

Workers board up the glass panel windows at a downtown Washington store, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Supporters of President Donald Trump walk with signs and flags past Black Lives Matter Plaza, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, ahead of expected rallies in support of Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Workers build the stage on the ellipse near the White House on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of expected rallies on Jan. 6 in support of President Donald Trump. The Thomas Jefferson Memorial can be seen in the background. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)