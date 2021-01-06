Trump's potential Scotland trip denied

LONDON -- President Donald Trump has not said where he plans to go after leaving the White House on Jan. 20. But the leader of Scotland made clear Tuesday that Trump is not welcome in her country.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, said that under newly imposed virus restrictions, which prohibit all but essential travel, a visit by the president to one of his Scottish golf resorts, Trump Turnberry, would not be acceptable.

Rumors that Trump would head for Scotland flared after a Scottish paper reported that an American military version of a Boeing 757 -- sometimes used by Trump -- was scheduled to land at a nearby airport Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be sworn in as president.

"We are not allowing people to come into Scotland," Sturgeon told reporters in Edinburgh, "and that would apply to him just as it applies to anybody else -- and coming in to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose."

Sturgeon said she did not know what Trump's travel plans were, but that she hoped his immediate plan was to exit the White House. On Monday, she imposed a lockdown on Scotland, which, like England, is battling a surge in coronavirus cases because of a rapidly spreading new variant.

Under the new rules, people are required to stay home and to work from there, where possible. Places of worship have been closed, and schools will operate by remote learning.

The White House initially declined to comment on the report, first published in Scotland's Sunday Post paper, but later denied it.

"This is not accurate," the press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said Tuesday. "President Trump has no plans to travel to Scotland."

Two White House officials said that while there's been almost no concrete discussion of what Trump will do Jan. 20, they do not believe he is considering Scotland.

Trump has owned the Trump Turnberry resort since 2014 and has long thought of it as an escape. In November 2016, according to Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, he had planned on flying to the resort if he lost the presidential race to Hillary Clinton. In July 2018, Trump spent two days golfing there during a visit to Britain, before flying to Helsinki to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last summer, Turnberry came under scrutiny after the U.S. ambassador to Britain, Robert Wood Johnson IV, told colleagues that Trump asked him to see if the British government could steer the British Open golf tournament to its links.

Johnson, a close friend of Trump, raised the issue with the then-secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell, according to Lewis Lukens, a former deputy chief of mission at the embassy in London, who served as acting ambassador before Johnson's arrival.

Turnberry also drew attention when the Pentagon acknowledged it had been sending troops to the resort while they were on overnight layovers at the nearby Glasgow Prestwick Airport, the same airport where the Scottish news media, citing an airport source, reported plans for the arrival of the government 757 on Jan. 19.

Trump has yet to concede the election to Biden and has said little about what he planned to do after he leaves the White House. He left his Palm Beach, Fla., estate, Mar-a-Lago, to return to the White House on New Year's Eve, skipping the traditional party in the estate's ballroom.