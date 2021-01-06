2 Arkansans win $1M lottery prizes

Two Arkansans each claimed a $1 million prize from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery this week, lottery officials said Wednesday.

Robbye Smith of Berryville won $1 million from a Millionaires Club scratch-off ticket, according to a news release by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. Smith, who claimed her winnings on Tuesday, said in the release she plans to purchase a new home with her winnings.

The winning ticket was sold at the Murphy USA, 1000 W. Trimble Ave., in Berryville and the retailer will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to officials.

Denisho Howse of Sherwood won $1 million from the Play It Again Second-Chance drawing prize, according to the release. Howse, who was randomly selected Dec. 17 and claimed his winnings on Monday, won by entering his non-winning instant scratch-off tickets into The Club for Play It Again entries, officials said.

According to the release, The Club allows players to enter eligible lottery tickets for Play it Again drawings. Winners are randomly selected for each drawing.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $490 million, with the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing at $410 million, according to the state lottery website. Lottery officials said this is only the third time both games have simultaneously had jackpots of over $400 million.