What to expect today

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hawley, says he will raise objections next week when the Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election, forcing House and Senate votes that are likely to delay — but in no way alter — the final certification of Biden's win.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON -- Today's congressional joint session to count electoral votes has taken on added importance this year as Republicans allied with President Donald Trump say they will try to undo Democrat Joe Biden's victory in at least six states.

The Republicans -- at least 13 senators and many more House members -- are citing Trump's claims of widespread fraud. They say they will officially object to the results, forcing votes in the Republican-run Senate and the Democratic-controlled House that are seen as almost certain to fail. Several GOP senators have said they won't support the challenges and plan to vote against them.

The congressional meeting today is the final step in reaffirming Biden's win, after the Electoral College officially elected him in December. The meeting is required under the Constitution and includes several distinct steps.

Under federal law, Congress must meet Jan. 6 to open sealed certificates from each state that contain a record of their electoral votes. The votes are taken into the chamber in special mahogany boxes used for the occasion.

Representatives of both parties in both chambers read the results out loud and do an official count. The president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, presides over the session and declares the winner. The session begins at 1 p.m. EST.

If there is a tie, then the House decides the presidency, with each congressional delegation having one vote. That hasn't happened since the 1800s, and Biden's electoral win over Trump was decisive, 306-232.

Pence is expected to preside, but if the vice president cannot be there, there is precedent for the Senate pro-tempore, or the longest-serving senator in the majority party, to lead the session. That's currently Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

The presiding officer opens and presents the certificates of the electoral votes in alphabetical order of the states. The appointed "tellers" from the House and Senate, members of both parties, then read each certificate out loud and record and count the votes. At the end, the presiding officer announces who has won the majority of votes for president and vice president.

After a teller reads the certificate from a state, any member can stand up and object to that state's vote on any grounds. But the presiding officer will not hear the objection unless it is in writing and signed by both a member of the House and a member of the Senate.

If there is such a request, then the joint session suspends, and the House and Senate go into separate sessions to consider it for up to two hours. For the objection to be sustained, both chambers must agree to it by a simple majority vote. If they do not both agree, the original electoral votes are counted with no changes. This process repeats each time there is an objection.

Dozens of House Republicans and a smaller group of GOP senators are expected to object to the count from at least six swing states where Trump has alleged fraud, despite the consensus of nonpartisan election officials and even Trump's former attorney general that there was none. None of the members have presented detailed evidence and few of them have called into question the elections of congressional lawmakers who won election on the same ballots.

The joint session is the last official chance for objections, beyond court cases that have so far proven ineffective for Trump and his team.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press.