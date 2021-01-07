1866 The Elms lodge going strong

The Elms Plantation Lodge, a circa-1866 mansion, brings hunting and history together in one place. (Special to The Commercial)

Located just off U.S. 79 at The Elms Plantation Lodge at Altheimer, there's a century and a half of rural roots steeped in hunting, history and hospitality. Established as a non-slave holding plantation immediately following the Civil War, the circa-1866 mansion sits among boundless acres of farmland, lakes and pecan groves.

Current Elms owner/operator Kim Vassaur Freeman holds a heart-felt passion for the farm, lodge and wildlife she manages on her properties. That passion helps ensure a sustainable, healthy balance where waterfowl have necessary resting places and feeding habitat along their annual migratory route.

"We have ducks because we provide water and the right habitat for birds to return year after year," Freeman said. "It's like they are imprinted to come back to the same fields they fed from the year before."

Freeman chatted with The Pine Bluff Commercial recently to share some of the estate's history in addition to newer developments in her entrepreneurial enterprise.

"The ancestors of my husband, Sonny, first built The Elms manor house. Benjamin Altheimer, who owned some 15,000 acres in the area, acquired and renovated the home during the Great Depression," Freeman said. "He only had it eight years before succumbing to a fatal heart attack. In 1946, Sonny's grandfather, who had served as farm manager for Altheimer, purchased the property from the Altheimer estate. We inherited it after his grandfather died in '92."

"Mr. Altheimer died in the house, and I sometimes believe his spirit still visits us," Freeman said. "The house has its original floors, and they squeak when you walk on them. There are times at night when it sounds like someone is walking through the rooms when I know there's no one there."

For those familiar with Pine Bluff Commercial newspaper history, the name Freeman should be familiar. Maj. Charles Gorden Newman established the publication in 1881. Upon his demise in 1911, ownership transferred to his daughter's husband, Edmond W. Freeman. Kim Freeman's husband, Sonny, is the son of Armistead C. Freeman, who acted as president of Commercial Printing Co., overseeing newspaper production beginning in the 1950s, while his brother Edmond was editor over the newsroom until they sold out 33 years ago.

Kim Freeman has long been known as "Duck Diva of the South." The moniker is now trademarked as the banner for her up and coming brand.

"A TV producer contacted me over two years ago about doing a reality production at The Elms. I've been named the 'Duck Diva' by my clients. At first it was just a nickname, but then it stuck. The show is to be called 'Duck Diva.'"

They have worked on plans for the program with a few setbacks, but recently, the producer called and asked if Freeman was ready to sign a deal.

"He just met with two top networks, and it looked like I was going to be offered a contract. I am sure a reality show based on our hunts and clients would truly be a whole lot of fun," she said.

Another new thing at The Elms is making one of a kind custom wood furniture from trees knocked down in the Easter night tornado that swept over the property.

"The woods are oak and pecan," Freeman said. "We are taking special orders now, and you will never see any two like pieces. We are also making custom knives with beautiful carved handles. I know former owners Mr. and Mrs. Dick Barnett would be so proud to know the wood in some of the trees they planted along with Mr. Ben J. Altheimer, will live on in products made from over 100-year-old trees here at The Elms."

There are also opportunities to participate in duck hunts at The Elms, tailoring hunts to hunters' particular needs.

"Besides our daily guided hunts, we also have self-guided, season-long leases on flooded fields where the hunter isn't kept to a schedule," Freeman said. "With a dozen distinctively different lodges to choose from, we offer gourmet dining and overnight as well as all-season lodge leases for individuals or corporate customers."

Details: 501-690-0164 or www.theelmslodge.com.