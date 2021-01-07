There is a direct line between the violence that occurred at the nation's Capitol building Wednesday afternoon and the president of the United States. Anybody who denies it probably isn't being honest--but only with themselves. Because everybody else, with eyes to see, saw what we did:

Encouraged by the president at a Washington, D.C., rally, protesters marched on the Capitol building. When they got there, they began tearing up the place. The president tweeted something about remaining peaceful, but it's hard to look at your phone, Mr. President, when you're breaking through a window or knocking down a fence.

First thoughts, and only first thoughts, because we spent last evening watching the TV and the wires, and surely will have more in the next couple of days:

• Where was the security?

This isn't the Mall of America in Minnesota. Or Six Flags. Or even a NFL football game. This is the nation's capital, and Capitol, and the security was pitiful. It took hours before the National Guard was called out, but shouldn't the federal city have better security without the National Guard?

A friend mentioned: What if this had been terrorists instead of American protesters? Or, perchance, a uniformed enemy force? Shouldn't the center of American government have more security than this? The same word kept being used last night: "Overwhelmed." That should never again be the case. That should be lesson No. 1.

• The president is acting against his own best interests. There is no shortage of prosecuting attorneys who'd like to make names for themselves by taking on high-profile targets. So why make yourself one? This protest/riot/upheaval in the last few days of his presidency not only looks bad, but might give Donald Trump's enemies the excuse they need to go after him on Jan. 21.

Wednesday was not a good day for our country. This wasn't a second Boston Tea Party. It was a tantrum. And nothing good can come from it.