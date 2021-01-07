Arkansas Democratic Party calls for Hutchinson to request Crawford's resignation

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford (left) and Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Michael John Gray (right) are shown in these file photos.

The chair of the Democratic Party of Arkansas is demanding that Gov. Asa Hutchinson immediately request the resignation of U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, the party announced on Thursday.

Crawford was the lone member of Arkansas’ Congressional delegation to vote in favor of objecting the certification of electoral college results from Arizona and Pennsylvania. Both efforts failed.

The party’s statement asserted that Crawford’s “belief and promotion of conspiracy theories” regarding the presidential election will make the representation Arkansas families have in the First District irrelevant.

“Crawford has spent his last term in a race to the bottom for the sake of relevance with his base, afraid of alienating fringe voters,” Party chair Michael John Gray said in the statement.

[RELATED: State's lawmakers in D.C. condemn day's unrest » arkansasonline.com/17law]

“Our leaders should step up and educate voters on real issues. Instead Crawford promotes conspiracy theories and encourages people to keep believing in alternate realities,” Gray continued.

Crawford’s vote in favor of the objection put him on the side of those who “stormed and defiled” the Capitol building, the statement read.

Following the storming of the Capitol, Sen. John Boozman and Sen. Tom Cotton, via their Twitter accounts, called for the violence and destruction to end.

On Twitter, Crawford called the actions of the mob “disgraceful and reprehensible,” saying he condemned the people responsible for endangering Capitol Hill police, law enforcement officers and those in the Capitol.

[RELATED: Arkansas politicians respond on Twitter as protesters swarm Capitol » arkansasonline.com/17politicians]

Sen. Cotton appeared on Fox and Friends on Thursday morning stating he never planned to object any electors.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DglIUozV1YQ]

“It’s not Congress’ role to reverse the results from Election Day,” he said.

Cotton said that some senators, who were giving their supporters false hope of the possibility of the election being overturned were sending out fundraising emails “As insurrectionists literally stormed the Capitol.”