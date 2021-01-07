CARTI acquires urology clinic

CARTI has acquired South Arkansas Urology at Pine Bluff and is opening CARTI Urology at the same location, 4303 S. Mulberry St.

The medical team will include Dr. David C. Jacks, a Pine Bluff native who founded South Arkansas Urology in 1981, according to a news release.

CARTI Urology will offer urology services for men and women. Currently undergoing renovations, the clinic is set to open in February. Until then, patients can be seen on the campus of the future CARTI Cancer Center in Pine Bluff, 5001 Bobo Road.

Jacks is a clinical assistant professor of urology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) at Little Rock and the UAMS-South Central Family Medicine Residency Program at Pine Bluff.

"I am honored to join CARTI's team of surgeons and cancer specialists," Jacks said in the release. "Over the past 40 years, I've been fortunate to be able to treat patients from Pine Bluff and beyond. By joining CARTI, a respected cancer care provider, I'll be able to expand my level of care by providing my patients with unparalleled access to comprehensive cancer care."

Jacks has served on the Arkansas State Medical Board for 16 years where he previously served as member representative, secretary, vice chairman, and presently serves as expert reviewer. He has served on the Arkansas State Legislative Oversight Committee on Prostate Cancer since 2001.

He is a member of the Arkansas Medical Society where he served in several capacities, including president (2008-2009), treasurer and delegate. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Arkansas Medical Society.

He earned his medical degree and completed his residency in urology at UAMS. Jacks is certified by the American Board of Urology and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

CARTI is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary cancer care provider.

"Since our founding in 1976, CARTI's expert medical and radiation oncologists have provided leading-edge cancer treatments to patients with urologic cancers," said Adam Head, president and chief executive officer of the statewide cancer care provider. "With the opening of CARTI Urology, we're expanding that by becoming the destination for general urologic services, plus bringing our own urologic specialist onto our surgical team to increase treatment options for patients diagnosed with these specific cancers."