Christmas Wish List: Final requests reported

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Brandi Tyner, lead art teacher at Life Styles Blair Center, helps Friday, August 23, 2019, Maureen Connelly with the decoration of her hat for use at the Polo in the Ozarks 2019 on October 5th. The center is working on creating fine art pieces for it's last art show of the year and hats for the polo event that benefits the center. Life Styles Inc., is a nonprofit founded in Fayetteville in 1976 as an alternative to institutional placement for adults with disabilities.

Northwest Arkansas is blessed with a large number of nonprofit agencies that, together, meet just about every need. These organizations are supported by the generosity of the community.

Today concludes a holiday tradition of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sharing "wish lists" from local charitable organizations. Even in an unusual holiday season, we hope it give you, our readers, opportunities to play Santa and give something back to those who spend all year giving.

And if you're one of those nonprofits, whether you produce theater, serve those with disabilities, fight for healthier Arkansans or showcase art, we are grateful for all you continue to do to enrich our community.

Arkansas Support Network

What we do: We recognize and support every person's right to be included in the life of the community.

Address: 6836 Isaac's Orchard Road, Springdale, AR 72762

Website: Supports.org

Contact: Syard Evans, Ph.D., CEO, (479) 927-4100 or Devdirector@supports.org

Wish list:

• Hygiene supplies: Toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, etc.

• Good condition games: Board, card, video, etc.

• Electronics: iPads, tablets, web cams, etc.

Elizabeth Richardson Center

What we do: The Elizabeth Richardson Center is the most comprehensive provider of disability services in Northwest Arkansas. We have been serving the needs of individuals with disabilities since 1963.

We operate a total of three Child Development Centers in Fayetteville, Huntsville and Siloam Springs that serve the needs of children 6 weeks to 5 years of age with developmental delays or disabilities.

For adults, we provide community employment, independent living options, life skills classes, job skills training, recreational activities and community involvement.

ERC's vision is to provide best practices, activities, services and supports that are designed to enhance lives, remove barriers and create opportunities for the individuals and families served.

Address: We have two programs, the children and adult programs, which have locations in Huntsville, Siloam Springs, Fayetteville and Springdale.

Physical address: Administration offices are located at 2190 S. Razorback Road in Fayetteville 72701.

Contact: Barbara Ludwig, executive director, (479) 872-1800

Website: ercinc.org

Wish list: We have two Walmart Registry links that include arts and crafts, toys, books and various other items needed. Search 'Elizabeth Richardson Center' under Walmart's Registry for Good.

Life Styles

What we do: Founded in 1976, Life Styles is a nonprofit organization that provides first-class services to adults with developmental disabilities -- supporting their right to productive, self-directed lives at home, work and play. Life Styles' housing assistance, transportation services, continuing education, employment services and social activities help hundreds of disabled adults live more independently and as more fully engaged members of the Northwest Arkansas community.

Address: 2590 W. Sycamore St. in Fayetteville 72702

Website: lifestylesinc.org

Contact: John Newman, executive director, (479) 521-3581 or hello@lifestylesinc.org

Wish list:

• Life Styles is looking to establish a presence in the Bentonville/Rogers area and welcomes any leads regarding land or building options there.

• 3D printer

• Art supplies

• Desktop computers

• Large electric generators

• Painting services for Life Styles buildings

• Storage space for client files

Previous Wishes

Also featured earlier this season were:

Arkansas Public Theatre -- Providing live theater experiences for audiences, performers and students, enhancing the Rogers Historic District and creating a regional destination. Wishes: Printer ink and paper, batteries, cases of bottled water, trash can liners, toilet paper. arkansaspublictheatre.org or email Joseph Farmer at joseph@arkansaspublictheatre.org.

TheatreSquared -- Producing challenging, thought-provoking plays for mid-America and expanding arts access in Arkansas schools. Wishes: End-of-year gifts to the Annual Fund to support our work on stage. theatre2.org or (479) 445-6333.

Apple Seeds -- Inspiring healthy living through garden based education. Wishes: Gas gift cards, Office Depot gift cards, pens, pencils, printer paper, Post-It notes. appleseedsnwa.org or call Mary Thompson, executive director, (479) 200-8318.

Crystal Creek Cat Rescue of Bentonville -- A nonprofit 501(c)3 group of volunteers dedicated to saving cats through spaying, TNR, adoption, education, and assistance. Wishes: microchip scanners, TruCatch humane traps, large dog kennels. Crystalcreekrescue.com or email Cheryl Canfield at cheryl695@att.net.

Friends of Lester C. Howick Washington County Animal Shelter -- Working to lower the number of animal nuisance problems in the county and to increase the number of animals returned to their homes or adopted into loving homes. Wishes: Puppy milk replacer, dog toys for power chewers, baby shampoo, large blankets/towels/comforters for mamas and babies, pill pocket treats. Call (479) 695-3450 or visit washingtoncountyar.gov/government/departments-a-e/animal-shelter.

Bella Vista Animal Shelter -- A small, nonprofit 501(c)3 animal shelter that, for 25 years, has been dedicated to rescuing, reuniting with families and re-homing animal companions. Wishes: The shelter has wish lists on Amazon Smile and Chewy.com. bellavista-animalshelter.org or call Tori Fritz, assistant manager, (479) 855-6020.

M&N Augustine Foundation -- A non-bureaucratic, client-centered, results-oriented organization whose primary focus is assisting individuals/families who have experienced catastrophic events that require financial resources beyond their own ability. Wishes: Winter coats, pants, gloves and hats, cash donations. mnaugustinefoundation.org or call Joe Augusting, director, (479) 442-5384.

First Tee of Northwest Arkansas -- Providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values, and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. Wishes: Gift cards and donations. firstteenwa.org or call Brian Thomas, director, (479) 220-8082.

Sunshine School and Development Center -- Developing and enriching the lives of individuals and families through therapy, education and support. Wishes: Lysol wipes, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, towels, wash clothes, bedding. nwasunshineschool.org or call Jarrod Reeves, interim director, (479) 636-3190.

Bella Vista Historical Museum -- Collects, preserves and exhibits materials and artifacts focused on the 100-plus years since Lake Bella Vista was built in 1915. Wishes: Financial donations. bellavistamuseum.org or call Xyta Lucas, Bella Vista Historical Society president, (479) 855-2335.

Museum of Native American History -- Acquiring, preserving and studying Native American artifacts and educating future generations about the lives of the First Americans. Wishes: Online support through membership and the online trading post. www.monah.us or call Charlotte Buchanan-Yale, director, at (479) 273-2456.

Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter -- Providing shelter and support at any hour to all those affected by domestic violence in our community. Wishes: Funding for alternative shelter, computers, air mattresses and pumps. www.nwaws.org or call Brandy Osmus, (479) 246-0353.

Peace at Home Family Shelter -- Providing shelter, services and support to women, men and children fleeing domestic violence in Northwest Arkansas. Wishes: Hygiene products, homewares, wish list on Amazon.com. Peaceathomeshelter.org or call Teresa Mills, executive director, (479) 444-8310.