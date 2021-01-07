Data shows unexpected fall for payrolls

Hospitality workers wait in line in a basement garage to apply for unemployment benefi ts at the Hospitality Training Academy in Los Angeles in this file photo. The number of employees at U.S. businesses unexpectedly declined in December for the first time since April. (AP)

The number of employees at U.S. businesses declined unexpectedly in December for the first time since April, underscoring the immediate economic impact of mounting coronavirus cases across the country.

Company payrolls decreased by 123,000 during the month, concentrated in leisure and hospitality and retail, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. November's payroll report was revised down slightly to a 304,000 gain.

The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an increase of 75,000 in December. Private payrolls remain almost 10 million short of pre-pandemic levels.

The data indicates the ongoing labor market fallout from the virus, which is only expected to worsen this winter as cases of covid-19 increase. Infections in the U.S. South already have skyrocketed beyond other regional records and several states have extended virus-related restrictions, including California and Hawaii.

"The underlying story here is the impact on the services sector from the patchwork of anti-covid measures imposed across the country in the fourth quarter, alongside people choosing to reduce their social interactions in the face of soaring infections," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics Ltd, said in a note.

The figures also precede the monthly government jobs report on Friday, which is projected to show weaker payroll growth. Economists forecast that the government's measure of private employment increased by just 50,000, with some projecting an outright decline for the month.

The ADP data shows that service employment fell 105,000, led by a 58,000 decrease in leisure and hospitality payrolls and a 50,000 drop within trade, transportation and utilities. Payrolls at goods producers decreased 18,000 as factory jobs declined.

The overall drop also was concentrated in businesses employing more than 1,000 workers. Small firms shed 13,000 employees during the month.

ADP's payroll data represents firms employing nearly 26 million workers in the U.S.

While 12.3 million jobs have returned since the pandemic low in April, nearly 4 million Americans have been out of work for at least 27 weeks. That's considered the threshold for long-term unemployment and the group is at a seven-year high.

Many of them will need to rely on government aid for longer as a resurgent pandemic made 2020 a historically challenging year for job seekers.

Prolonged unemployment harms physical and mental well-being, traps workers in poverty and increases family stress, according to studies. The longer the spell of joblessness, the more difficult it becomes for workers to get reemployed, earn higher wages and prevent skills atrophy.

"It is a big deal already because we're seeing over a third of the unemployed have now been long-term unemployed," said Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute. "That's going to be continuing to rise."

Doreen White, 54, from Lakeland, Fla., used to work as a marketing manager for a women's health clinic until her employer laid off workers in April. Government unemployment benefits helped, but she said she still had to withdraw funds from her retirement account to stay afloat.

White said she received only three interviews after submitting almost 200 applications.

"There's a lot of emotions involved," she said. "Why am I not getting a job? Why can't I find something? A lot of self-doubt starts to creep in."