Authorities ID 2 Jonesboro men killed in plane crash

Authorities have released the names of two Jonesboro men killed in Monday’s plane crash in northwest Poinsett County.

The pilot of the twin-engine plane was identified as Sean Wesley Stem, 52, of Jonesboro, according to a news release issued by the Poinsett County sheriff’s office. The passenger in the plane was identified as Nickoles Lee Warren, 41, of Jonesboro, the release states.

The plane was traveling from Jonesboro to Conway Regional Airport, and was expected to land shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, Hunter Russaw, a line technician with the Conway airport, said.

Poinsett County dispatchers received a call at about 9:45 a.m. regarding the crash, authorities said.