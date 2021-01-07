Eight Arkansas podcasts to listen to in 2021

On Jan. 26, 2007, Ron Ward was interviewed near his daughter's grave at Canaan Cemetery near Marshall. Olivia Jane "Janie" Ward died during a teen cabin party in September 1989, leaving her parents questioning the circumstances and feeling forgotten by what they saw as a ragtag investigation of her death. The case is the subject of Hell and Gone, a Katherine Townsend investigative podcast from iHeartRadio. It began July 24 and continues for seven more Wednesdays. (Photo by Danny Johnston via AP)

Whether commuting, doing the dishes or just hanging out, a podcast can make a great companion (especially while social distancing). For Arkansans, here are some recent podcasts tied to the Natural State.

The Arkansas Post

This podcast is “about Arkansas, for people who love Arkansas,” according to its website. It focuses on Arkansas’ history, natural features and more.

Recent topics included Napoleon, Arkansas’ so-called “lost city” that was wiped out by the Mississippi River, and Hot Springs’ experience with organized crime in the 20th century.

Blackbelt Voices

Blackbelt Voices tells the stories of Black Americans in the South through both narratives and conversations. It is based in Arkansas, though its stories are not limited to the Natural State.

Hell and Gone

The first season of this podcast focused on Pine Bluff-native Catherine Townsend, an investigator and writer, returning to her home state to look into the murder of Rebekah Gould. Gould was killed in 2004 near Melbourne in Izard County.

Season two focuses on the 1989 death of 16-year-old Janie Ward in Marshall.

The Yarn: A Storytelling Podcast

The Yarn is a Little Rock-based storytelling organization. This podcast shares stories from Arkansans on a variety of topics, recently motherhood and Black Lives Matter.

Ozark Whispers

The only fictional podcast on this list, Ozark Whispers tells the story of Vincent Vangetti, a journalist in Eureka Springs, as he encounters supernatural beings and paranormal activity.

Lean Back: Critical Feminist Conversations

This podcast features conversations between University of Arkansas professor Lisa Corrigan and Laura Weiderhaft, a business analyst in Springdale.

The podcast seeks to interrogate “public messages in American culture, especially to women, that are harmful and undermine collective political and social action,” according to Weiderhaft’s personal website.

The Movement That Never Was: A People's Guide to Anti-Racism in the South and Arkansas

A new podcast that only began producing episodes in fall 2020, this show from KUAF explores the growth of interest in anti-racism following the killing of George Floyd and what it could mean for the South and the United States.

Points South

A podcast from Oxford American, a literary magazine based in Little Rock, Points South covers “the complexity and vitality” of the South, according to its website. The show features stories, conversation and music.