ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Exhibit showcases self-published Zines with virtual tour

'Zine Show'

"The Zine Show," an exhibit of 21 zines, self-published booklets that include original and borrowed text and images, opens Friday in the Second Floor Gallery of the Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock. A 2nd Friday Art Night virtual event, 5-8 p.m. via the museum's Facebook page (tinyurl.com/yyfu6x4c), will feature a tour of the exhibit and a comic-making demonstration by artist Layet Johnson.

Olivia Fredricks, a recent University of Arkansas, Fayetteville graduate, organized the exhibit, which will remain up through April 1. It features work by Johnson, Nathan Riggs, Alyssa Frazier, Breanne Trammell, Matthew Castellano, Coco Lashar and MILK Zine. Curators are Nicolette Bonagura and Nicole Norman. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9351 or visit historicarkansas.org.

'Rock'-in' the Forum

Center Stage Productions will stage the jukebox musical, "Rock of Ages" — book by Chris D'Arienzo, with songs by Journey, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and other rockers, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. State Health Department covid-19 guidelines are in place. Tickets are $15. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

Backyard photos

The Delta Cultural Center is seeking photos from libraries, museums and Delta residents depicting leisure activities in residential backyard settings, including holiday and birthday celebrations, for a "community curated" addition to "Patios, Pools & the Invention of the American Backyard."

The Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition, which goes on display in mid-April at the center, 141 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena, focuses on the evolution of the household backyard following the end of World War II.

Curator Drew Ulrich says the center will display the photos through social media channels and will prospectively include them in a public digital photo gallery that will be part of the exhibition inside the Visitor Center's central gallery.

Submit photos via email to Drew.Ulrich@arkansas.gov. Call (870) 338-5649.