Ex-court pick said to be AG choice

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, Merrick Garland walks into Federal District Court in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden is set to name Garland as Attorney General. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON -- President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

In picking Garland, Biden is turning to an experienced judge who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. The pick will force Senate Republicans to contend with the nomination of someone they spurned in 2016 -- refusing even to hold hearings when a Supreme Court vacancy arose -- but Biden may be banking on Garland's credentials and reputation for moderation to ensure confirmation.

Biden is expected to announce Garland's appointment today, along with other senior leaders of the department, including former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and former Justice Department civil-rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general. He also will name an assistant attorney general for civil rights, Kristen Clarke, the president of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, an advocacy group.

Garland was selected over other finalists including Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. The people familiar with the process spoke on condition of anonymity. One said Biden regards Garland as an attorney general who can restore integrity to the Justice Department and as someone who, having served in the Justice Department under presidents of both political parties, will be respected by nonpartisan career employees.

If confirmed, Garland would confront immediate challenges, including an ongoing criminal tax investigation into Biden's son, Hunter, as well as calls from many Democrats to pursue inquiries into Trump after he leaves office. A special counsel investigation into the origins of the Russia inquiry also remains open, forcing a new attorney general to decide how to handle it and what to make public.

Garland also would inherit a Justice Department that has endured a tumultuous four years and would likely need to focus on not only civil-rights issues and an overhaul of national policing policies after months of mass protests over the deaths of Black Americans at the hand of law enforcement officers.

Garland also would return to a Justice Department radically different from the one he left. The Sept. 11 attacks was years away, the department's national security division had not yet been created and a proliferation of aggressive cyber and counterintelligence threats from foreign adversaries have made countries like China, Russia and North Korea top priorities for federal law enforcement agencies.

But some of the issues from Garland's first stint at the department persist. Tensions between police and minority groups, an issue that flared after the 1992 beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles, remain an urgent concern particularly after a summer of racial unrest that roiled American cities after the May killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

And the FBI has confronted a surge in violence from anti-government and racially motivated extremists. That is a familiar threat to Garland, who as a senior Justice Department official in 1995 helped manage the federal government's response to the bombing of a government building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people. The bomber, Timothy McVeigh, who was later executed.

Many Democrats still think of Garland as a living example of Republican double standards when it comes to the courts and the law, though some Biden advisers have come to view him as well-suited to restore norms of nonpolitical decision-making at the Justice Department, given his track record as a judge and a former senior official at the department, according to people familiar with the decision.

To some in Biden's circle, Garland seems like the best choice to restore the Justice Department's credibility. He has a reputation as a unifying, moderating force on the appeals court, and some Democratic advisers said they view his selection as a signal to congressional Republicans that the department will operate in an evenhanded fashion in the Biden administration.

Karen Dunn, a former prosecutor who once clerked for Garland, called him "the perfect choice for this job. He will restore independence and integrity to the Justice Department, be the people's lawyer, not the president's lawyer, and will come in with the respect of the career public servants who advance the cause of justice every day."

But some defense lawyers and criminal-justice reform advocates have said they worry Garland's record on the bench shows he is too deferential to the government and law enforcement officials -- and perhaps would not be as aggressive about implementing the kind of dramatic changes they seek.

Garland has been on the federal appeals court in Washington since 1997. Before that, he had worked in private practice, as well as a federal prosecutor, a senior official in the Justice Department's criminal division and as the principle associate deputy attorney general.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo of The Associated Press; and by Matt Zapotosky, Devlin Barrett, Ann E. Marimow, Annie Linskey and Matt Viser of The Washington Post.