Extension club convenes for Christmas

Willing Workers of White Hall's Extension Homemakers Club held its annual Christmas meeting/party Dec. 19 at the home of Marnette Reed.

Members brought dried beans and cornbread mix for the White Hall Food Pantry. Michelle McLellan was welcomed as a new member. President Sarah Payton welcomed members and thanked Reed for hosting the meeting, according to a news release.

During the business meeting, Payton reported that the club won the first-place award for the Club Scrapbook and third place for the Club Secretary Book.

She reported that the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program appreciated the 10 blankets the club made for them.

Payton and Penny Scholes also delivered 54 blankets from the White Hall club to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in December.

Also, 20 caps and 15 dolls were delivered to the White Hall Community Center for Arkansas Children's Hospital in December.

Jo Ann Carr reported that 18 bags each of sugar and flour, and 30 miscellaneous items were delivered to the White Hall Food Pantry on Dec. 9. These were collected at the club's November meeting.

Dee Kindrick read a Christmas story, "Twas Three Weeks before Christmas." Each member told a family Christmas story, and Payton read "Week Before Christmas" by a teacher.

A drawing was held for two afghans that the club was giving away, and Peggie Barbaree and Ellen Bauer were the winners.

Donations were made for the food pantry, and $131 was collected. Money and food collected will be delivered to the pantry in January.

A Christmas gift exchange was held. Members enjoyed visiting with one another while keeping their social distance and wearing masks.

Ham croissant sandwiches, baked beans, potato salad, deviled eggs, dip, cheese ball, candies and other desserts were served.

For details on Extension Homemakers Clubs, people may call any member or Mary Ann Kizer, family and consumer sciences agent at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033.



