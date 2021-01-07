Food giveaway at holiday helps feed 93 families

The Ivy Center for Education's $10,000 food giveaway on Dec. 19 helped nearly 100 families during the holidays, according to a news release.

The center administered the covid-19 Community Outreach Investment Funds on behalf of a Department of Human Services 2020 CARES Act grant.

"We are extremely happy to help families and appreciate the many organizations throughout the community for helping us to make this project a success," said Patricia Berry, executive director of the Ivy Center.

Through the grant, the Ivy Center provided $100 worth of groceries for 93 families through Super 1 Foods at 28th Avenue and Camden Road.

"The love and concern for the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Community was the motivational force behind writing the grant, and state Rep. Kenneth Ferguson is credited with making the Ivy Center aware of the grant," said Ivy Center President Mattie Collins.

Other Ivy Center officers include Jeff Pulliam, vice president; Patricia Richard, secretary/grants chairwoman; KaRyn Terry, treasurer; Chandra Griffin, assistant treasurer; Marguerite Flannigan, program evaluator; and Chelsea Jackson; technology chairwoman.

Details: mattie1908@gmail.com or Pb867@gmail.com.