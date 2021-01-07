Get to know offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford

Former Charlotte offensive lineman Ty’Kieast Crawford will arrive in Fayetteville on Sunday after announcing plans to transfer to Arkansas on Tuesday.
Crawford, a native of Carthage, Texas, was committed to the Razorbacks in 2019 before eventually signing with and playing for the 49ers.
Nickname: Ty, TyBeast, Big Tex
School/City: Carthage, Texas
Height: 6-8
Weight: 345 pounds
Bench max: 475 pounds
Squat max: 450 pounds
Number of years playing football: 6 years
School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: LSU, Kansas, Florida
I'm a Razorback because: It’s where I belong.
I plan to major in: Psychology
The recruiting process is: Finally over.
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: A movie.
I'm happiest when I: Sleep.
My mom is always on me to do: Right all the time.
Favorite video game: Jump Force
Favorite NFL player: Trent Williams
Favorite music: Country
Must-watch TV show: Riverdale
How would you spend $1 million? Half to my mom
What super power would you choose if given the option? Mind reading
My two pet peeves are: People who touch me with their feet, and dumb people.
Favorite uniform color/combo: All black
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island with? Carrie Underwood
Your favorite fast food chain: Whataburger
I will never ever eat: Chicken.
Favorite junk food: Peanut M&Ms
Dream Date: Sitting at home cuddling, eating junk food and watching movies
Hobbies: Watching Hulu
The one thing I could not live without is: My phone.
Role model: Myself in 10 years
Three words to describe me: Funny, energetic, sarcastic
People would be surprised that I: Play guitar, hunt and go mudding.