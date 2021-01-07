Get to know offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford

Former Charlotte offensive lineman Ty’Kieast Crawford will arrive in Fayetteville on Sunday after announcing plans to transfer to Arkansas on Tuesday.

Crawford, a native of Carthage, Texas, was committed to the Razorbacks in 2019 before eventually signing with and playing for the 49ers.

Nickname: Ty, TyBeast, Big Tex

School/City: Carthage, Texas

Height: 6-8

Weight: 345 pounds

Bench max: 475 pounds

Squat max: 450 pounds

Number of years playing football: 6 years

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: LSU, Kansas, Florida

I'm a Razorback because: It’s where I belong.

I plan to major in: Psychology

The recruiting process is: Finally over.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: A movie.

I'm happiest when I: Sleep.

My mom is always on me to do: Right all the time.

Favorite video game: Jump Force

Favorite NFL player: Trent Williams

Favorite music: Country

Must-watch TV show: Riverdale

How would you spend $1 million? Half to my mom

What super power would you choose if given the option? Mind reading

My two pet peeves are: People who touch me with their feet, and dumb people.

Favorite uniform color/combo: All black

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island with? Carrie Underwood

Your favorite fast food chain: Whataburger

I will never ever eat: Chicken.

Favorite junk food: Peanut M&Ms

Dream Date: Sitting at home cuddling, eating junk food and watching movies

Hobbies: Watching Hulu

The one thing I could not live without is: My phone.

Role model: Myself in 10 years

Three words to describe me: Funny, energetic, sarcastic

People would be surprised that I: Play guitar, hunt and go mudding.