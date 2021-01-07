High school basketball schedule

Today's games
4A-1
Gravette at Gentry
4A-3
Jonesboro Westside at Highland
Southside Batesville at Brookland
Trumann at Blytheville
Valley View at Pocahontas
Trumann at Jonesboro Westside#
4A-7
Mena at Arkadelphia
3A-2
Newport at Rose Bud#
3A-3
Harrisburg at Osceola#
3A-7
Fouke at Glen Rose
2A-2
Melbourne at Salem
2A-3
Rector at East Poinsett County#
2A-5
LISA Academy North at Conway St. Joseph
Marshall at Conway Christian#
2A-8
Fordyce at Lafayette County*
Junction City at Bearden
1A-1E
Lead Hill at Jasper*
1A-1W
Ozark Catholic at St. Paul*
1A-2
Izard County at Concord
Norfork at Timbo*
West Side Greers Ferry at Viola#
1A-3
Crowley's Ridge Academy at Armorel
1A-4
Western Yell County at Scranton*
1A-5
Brinkley at Bradford
Quest Academy of West LR at Clarendon
1A-7
Ouachita at Kirby*
Umpire at Blevins*
Nonconference
Augusta at McCrory*
Bakersfield, Mo. at Cotter*
Marked Tree at Cross County
Marmaduke at Mammoth Spring#
McGehee at Dermott*
Mountain Pine at Camden Harmony Grove*
Omaha at Bergman*
Piggott at Sloan-Hendrix*
Ridgefield Christian at West Side Greers Ferry
Riverside at Maynard#
Tuckerman at Hoxie*
Union Christian at County Line*
NOTE Some games may have been rescheduled or canceled because of covid-19.
*Both boys and girls teams are scheduled to play.
#Girls only
