High school basketball schedule

Today's games

4A-1

Gravette at Gentry

4A-3

Jonesboro Westside at Highland

Southside Batesville at Brookland

Trumann at Blytheville

Valley View at Pocahontas

Trumann at Jonesboro Westside#

4A-7

Mena at Arkadelphia

3A-2

Newport at Rose Bud#

3A-3

Harrisburg at Osceola#

3A-7

Fouke at Glen Rose

2A-2

Melbourne at Salem

2A-3

Rector at East Poinsett County#

2A-5

LISA Academy North at Conway St. Joseph

Marshall at Conway Christian#

2A-8

Fordyce at Lafayette County*

Junction City at Bearden

1A-1E

Lead Hill at Jasper*

1A-1W

Ozark Catholic at St. Paul*

1A-2

Izard County at Concord

Norfork at Timbo*

West Side Greers Ferry at Viola#

1A-3

Crowley's Ridge Academy at Armorel

1A-4

Western Yell County at Scranton*

1A-5

Brinkley at Bradford

Quest Academy of West LR at Clarendon

1A-7

Ouachita at Kirby*

Umpire at Blevins*

Nonconference

Augusta at McCrory*

Bakersfield, Mo. at Cotter*

Marked Tree at Cross County

Marmaduke at Mammoth Spring#

McGehee at Dermott*

Mountain Pine at Camden Harmony Grove*

Omaha at Bergman*

Piggott at Sloan-Hendrix*

Ridgefield Christian at West Side Greers Ferry

Riverside at Maynard#

Tuckerman at Hoxie*

Union Christian at County Line*

NOTE Some games may have been rescheduled or canceled because of covid-19.

*Both boys and girls teams are scheduled to play.

#Girls only

Contact us

You can email scores and game reports to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com and sports@adgnewsroom.com or tweet them using the hashtag #arpreps.

Those scores and game reports can also be sent on Twitter using the handle @ ETTaylor79.