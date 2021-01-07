• Luke Voskresensky, 40, an Australian fugitive naked and covered in mud, cuts and insect bites who said he had been lost for four days, was rescued by two fishermen who found him sitting on a tree branch in a mangrove swamp favored by crocodiles on the outskirts of Darwin.

• Patrick Boddy called animal control for help after he spotted a "very chill" gray-and-white male llama wandering in a field along an interstate in Newburport, Mass., saying he put his arm around the critter to calm it until officers arrived and took it to a farm when its owner couldn't be found.

• Cliven Lance Bundy, 41, a son of Nevada rancher and states' rights advocate Cliven Bundy, was arrested in Henderson, Nev., on charges that included violating a domestic violence restraining order and resisting a public officer.

• Mary Jane Wooten, who owes Vicksburg, Miss., $685 in unpaid property taxes for a small lot next to a city park, said she has agreed to transfer the parcel to the city so it can be used for a dog park, saying she wants to provide green space for downtown residents who have pets.

• Ryan Mackenzie, 38, a six-term Republican legislator, has a new desk mate on the floor of the Pennsylvania House: his mother, 70-year-old Milou Mackenzie, an interior designer and former school teacher who won election to represent Lehigh County.

• Royshana King, 21, accused of snatching a 7-month-old bulldog worth $10,000 from a pet shop in Aldine, Texas, and fleeing for more than a mile in a car while an employee clung to the hood, was charged with aggravated robbery, authorities said.

• Michelle Owens, 48, of Decatur, Ala., convicted of killing her husband in front of one of their children in 2016, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after a court rejected defense claims that she was mentally ill.