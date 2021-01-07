IRS holds up some $600 payouts

WASHINGTON -- As the Treasury Department rushes to distribute second stimulus payments, many Americans learned this week that they will not receive the $600 until they file their 2020 tax returns, a delay threatening additional hardship.

The Treasury Department has sent out about 68% of the payments so far, with millions of Americans receiving their $600 by direct deposit or a check in the mail. Yet, some Americans are still waiting to receive their money, and others will not receive any until they file their 2020 tax returns.

The IRS declined to say how many people are affected by the requirement to file a tax return before receiving a stimulus payment, but the National Consumer Law Center said it could be up to 20 million.

While the IRS is getting more of the money out faster than it did in 2020, the agency is facing mounting public criticism for delaying stimulus payments for some Americans until they file returns, especially as the economy continues to deteriorate in the surging pandemic.

"The problem is this bill was passed right at the start of the 2020 tax season," said John Koskinen, the former IRS commissioner under President Barack Obama. "This has all hit when critical testing of the operations of the tax filing system are going on, and without delaying some checks, they can't get it all done. But it's not helpful to people waiting for money."

The IRS is urging people to use the "Get My Payment" tool on the IRS website to check the status of their payments. If that tool returns a message that says "Payment Status #2 -- Not Available," then the person will not be receiving a payment by direct deposit or check in the mail, according to an IRS statement issued late Tuesday.

People who receive the "not available" message are supposed to claim the credit on their 2020 tax returns, which they can begin filing later this month. Americans have until April 15 to file taxes.

"The IRS advises people that if they don't receive their Economic Impact Payment, they should file their 2020 tax return electronically and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax return to get their payment and any refund as quickly as possible," the IRS said.

People have flooded social media in anger over the IRS decision to force some people to wait to get the money by filing their taxes.

Some Americans are confused as to why they received a first stimulus check last year from the IRS but are getting the "status not available" message about their second stimulus check.

The IRS says that if a payment is sent to a bank account that has been closed or is no longer active, then the bank must send it back to the IRS. In the spring, the IRS issued a check or debit card payment in the mail or gave people a chance to update their bank account data if a payment came back in error, but that is not occurring this time around.

The IRS must issue all payments by Jan. 15, because then the IRS needs to focus on the 2020 tax filing season.

The Treasury Department has paid out $112.3 billion so far in the second round of the Economic Impact Payments, according to data released Monday. That is about 68% of the $164 billion that is expected to go out in this second round of direct aid payments.

Many analysts applaud the Internal Revenue Service for sending out payments within a week of President Donald Trump signing the bill authorizing $600 payments to most American adults who make $75,000 or less as an individual or $150,000 or less as a couple, plus an additional $600 per child. But people who are still waiting for the money were stunned to learn they might not get it for months.

Some who used TurboTax, Jackson Hewitt, H&R Block or another tax preparation service to file their 2019 taxes say they are among those who are not able to receive the second stimulus payment.

Often, people who use these services to file their taxes pay for the service by having TurboTax, Jackson Hewitt or H&R Block take the fee out of their tax refund. When that happens, the tax preparer often gives the IRS a bank account to route the fee and the client's bank account for the rest of the refund. The problem is the account where the tax preparer's fee goes is often listed first on the tax return. Some of those accounts are not accepting payments now, so the stimulus checks are bouncing back to the IRS.

TurboTax said Wednesday that it is working with the IRS to fix the issue.

"Unfortunately, because of an IRS error, millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts and some may not have received their stimulus payment," TurboTax said in a statement on its website. "We have been working tirelessly on a solution with the Treasury and the IRS. As a result, our expectation now is that within days the error will be corrected and stimulus payments will begin being deposited into the correct bank accounts."