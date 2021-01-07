MOB STORMS U.S. CAPITOL: Woman shot dead by police in chaos

President Donald Trump’s supporters (left) try to break through a police barrier Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol in a scene of chaos that put a stop to House and Senate action and left a woman dead. (AP/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON — After President Donald Trump told a sprawling crowd of supporters outside the White House that they should never accept defeat, hundreds of his backers stormed the U.S. Capitol, hoping to overturn the election he lost. In the chaos, law enforcement officials said, one woman was shot and killed by the Capitol Police.

The scene was like no other in modern American , bringing to a sudden halt the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

With poles bearing blue Trump flags, a mob that would eventually grow in to the thousands bashed through Capitol doors and windows, forcing its way past police officers unprepared for the onslaught. Lawmakers were evacuated shortly before an armed standoff at the House chamber’s entrance. The woman who was shot was rushed to an ambulance, police said, and later died. Canisters of tear gas were fired across the rotunda’s white marble floor, and on the steps outside the building, rioters flew Confederate flags.

The Senate stopped its proceedings, and the House chamber’s doors were closed. In a notification, the Capitol Police said no one would be allowed to enter or leave the building as officers struggled to regain control. “Stay away from exterior windows, doors.

If outside, seek cover,” police warned.

Trump had encouraged his supporters earlier Wednesday to confront Republican lawmakers going against him to side with the Constitution.

“We will never concede,” he told thousands gathered near the White House, inveighing against members of his own party preparing to finalize his loss as “weak Republicans, pathetic Republicans” whose leadership had gone “down the tubes.” He then told them to march to the Capitol, where the vote tallying was about to get underway. The violence began a little more than two hours later.

All 1,100 members of the D.C. National Guard were activated, and Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a citywide curfew. From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. today, Bowser said, no one other than essential personnel would be allowed outdoors in the city.

The mob had arrived hours earlier, charging past the metal barricades on the property’s outer edge. Hundreds, then thousands followed. Some scaled the Capitol’s walls to reach entrances; others climbed over one another.

On the building’s east side, police initially pushed the pro-Trump demonstrators back but soon gave up and fell back to the foot of the main steps. Within a half-hour, fights broke out again, and police retreated to the top of the stairs as screaming Trump supporters surged closer. After the police perimeters were breached, the crowd began to sing the national anthem.

For an hour, people banged on the doors, chanting, “Let us in! Let us in!” Police inside fired pepper balls and smoke bombs into the crowd but failed to turn it away. After each volley, the rioters would cluster around the doors again, yelling, arguing, pledging revolution.

Sometime after 2:10 p.m., a man used a clear plastic riot shield to break through the windows on a first floor to the south side of the building, then hopped in with a few others. Once inside, police said, rioters opened doors to let in more of their compatriots.

A Capitol Police officer shouted from a higher stairway at the intruders, yelling at them to stop, but when they didn’t, the officer fired at a man approaching him, two law enforcement officials said. During the shouting and people rushing to get away from the sound of gunfire, protesters saw a woman in their group collapse. Police believe she was unarmed, a law enforcement official said, but the officer who shot her did not know that. The Capitol Police had already been warned by D.C. police that many protesters were secretly carrying weapons.

She was later identified as an Air Force veteran from California by a local news outlet.

Ashli Babbitt, who served four tours with the Air Force and was a “high level security official,” San Diego news outlet KUSI News reported. The outlet reported her husband confirmed Babbitt’s death.

UNDER THE CHAIRS

Inside, where the lawmakers had donned gas masks kept under their chairs, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said he could only think of his family as he and other lawmakers hid from the mob. Reeling from the loss of his 25-year-old son last week, Raskin had taken one of his daughters and his son-in-law to the Capitol to watch the debates unfold over certification of Biden’s election, he said, “because we wanted to be together.” Raskin was helping lead Democrats’ arguments against Republican objectors.

“I thought I could show them the peaceful transfer of power in the United States of America,” Raskin told C-SPAN earlier. “What was really going through my mind was their safety because they were not with me in the chamber, and I just wanted us all to get back together.”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., said members were told that chemical irritants had been released in Statuary Hall and, for a moment, braced for the possibility that they would be exposed to tear gas. Capitol Police barricaded the doors with tables and bookshelves.

Spanberger, a former CIA case officer, said that it was a crisis she would only expect to see unfold in fragile, faraway places.

“This is what we see in failing countries,” she said. “This is what leads to a death of democracy.”

What happened Wednesday was nothing less than an attempted coup, said Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., a frequent Trump critic, said, “Today, the United States Capitol — the world’s greatest symbol of self-government — was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard.”

Sasse went on: “Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the president’s addiction to constantly stoking division.”

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota surveyed the growing crowd on the grounds not long after Trump had addressed his supporters by the Ellipse, fueling their grievances over an election that he and they say he won.

“I looked out the windows and could see how outmanned the Capitol Police were,” Phillips said.

It was about 1:15 p.m. when New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas, a Democrat, said Capitol Police banged on his door and “told us to drop everything, get out as quickly as we could.”

“It was breathtaking how quickly law enforcement got overwhelmed by these protesters,” he said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Vice President Mike Pence were evacuated from the Senate as protesters and police shouted outside the doors.

“Protesters are in the building,” were the last words picked up by a microphone carrying a live feed of the Senate before it shut off.

Police evacuated the chamber at 2:30 p.m., grabbing boxes of Electoral College certificates as they left.

Phillips yelled at Republicans, “This is because of you!”

Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., told reporters he was in the House chamber when protesters began storming it. He said security officers urged lawmakers to put gas masks on and herded them into a corner of the large room.

“When we got over to other side of the gallery, the Republican side, they made us all get down, you could see that they were fending off some sort of assault, it looked like,” he said. “They had a piece of furniture up against the door, the door, the entry to the floor from the Rotunda, and they had guns pulled.” The officers eventually escorted the lawmakers out of the chamber.

‘IT’S CHAOS’

The shooting and the breach of the Capitol triggered an instant call for help across Washington to other law enforcement agencies. At the U.S. Secret Service, headquarters sent out an emergency alert to all gun-carrying Secret Service personnel to report to headquarters in preparation to help secure the Capitol.

Meanwhile, dozens of other rioters streamed into the building, where they smashed windows and vandalized offices.

“Murder the media,” read a message written on one door.

“We will not back down,” read another left in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who also refused to back down, later directing her colleagues to return and finish validating Biden’s victory.

Rep. Karen Bass, a Democrat from California, posted a photo on Twitter of a long-haired man in a Trump hat carrying a rostrum adorned with the gold-colored seal of the speaker.

“Arrest this man,” she demanded.

At 3:30 p.m., more law enforcement in riot gear arrived at the Capitol.

“Traitors,” Trump supporters shouted. “What’s your oath?”

Biden condemned what he called an “unprecedented assault” on American democracy, “unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times.”

“This is not dissent. It’s disorder. It’s chaos,” he said. “It borders on sedition, and it must end now.”

About two hours later, Trump posted a video in which he told people to “go home” — while continuing to promote the claim that he had won the election.

“We love you,” he told them. “You’re very special.”

Shortly after the video message, Trump posted another message on Twitter. “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” Trump wrote Wednesday evening. “Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!” Twitter later removed the tweet.

The Capitol has been the target of violence before. In 1954, Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from a House gallery, injuring five lawmakers on the floor below. In 1971, a bomb planted by a radical left-wing group exploded, though no one was harmed. In 1998, a gunman opened fire, killing two Capitol Police officers. But not since the British set fire to the Capitol in 1814 has a mob overrun the Capitol.

About 8:30 p.m., just more than an hour after hundreds of law enforcement officers had finished clearing the mob and removing flags left inside the building, heavily armed FBI agents and police officers in riot gear escorted lawmakers back to work.

D.C. police had arrested 13 people by early evening, they said, including three in possession of firearms.

In addition to the woman who fatally shot, Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Con-tee said the death count from Wednesday’s protests included three others who died in unspecified “medical emergencies.”

Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

RESIGNATIONS WEIGHED

Meanwhile, Trump’s top National Security Council officials and a deputy White House chief of staff are considering resigning over the president’s encouragement of Wednesday’s protests, according to people familiar with the situation.

Those who are discussing stepping down include national security adviser Robert O’Brien and his deputy, Matt Pottinger, the people said. Also considering resigning is Chris Liddell, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for policy coordination, the people said.

A deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, said she had resigned over Wednesday’s violence.

“As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today,” she said in a statement. “I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.”

CNN reported earlier that O’Brien, Pottinger and Lidell are considering resigning. NBC News earlier reported Matthews’ resignation.

Also Wednesday, the president told aides not to allow Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, into the White House, the people said.

Trump was angered by a New York Times report that Pence had told him he would not seek to halt the certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory and blamed Short for the article, one person said.

Short was at the building on Wednesday anyway, according to one person familiar with the matter.

The White House declined to comment.

Trump’s decision to urge his supporters to gather in Washington on Wednesday while Congress certified the election, then direct them to march on the Capitol, has caused turmoil in the White House. Earlier Wednesday evening, first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, resigned, as well as the White House social secretary, Anna Lloyd, according to people familiar with the matter.

Information for this article was contributed by Rebecca Tan, Peter Jamison, Meagan Flynn, John Woodrow Cox, Peter Hermann, Rachel Chason, Marissa J. Lang, Carol D. Leonnig, Perry Stein, Emily Davies, Jessica Contrera, Katie Mettler, Michael Brice-Saddler, Harrison Smith, Clarence Williams, Antonio Olivo, Teo Armus, Justin Wm. Moyer and Fredrick Kunkle of The Washington Post; by Nicholas Fandos and Emily Cochrane of The New York Times; by Jennifer Jacobs, Saleha Mohsin, Jordan Fabian, Josh Wingrove and Nancy Cook of Bloomberg News; by Stephen Rex Brown of the New York Daily News; and by Mary Clare Jalonick, Andrew Taylor, Lisa Mascaro, Calvin Woodward, Ben Fox, Ashraf Khalil, Alan Fram, Michael Balsamo and Michael Casey of The Associated Press.

People duck for cover Wednesday in the gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol. (AP/Andrew Harnik)

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather Wednesday near the White House with a spillover crowd extending to the Washington Monument. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Matt McClain

A supporter of President Donald Trump walks near the White House on Wednesday. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Matt McClain

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather near the Washington Monument on Wednesday. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Matt McClain

Rachel Ethridge and Mike Wyatt, who live in Missouri, stand near the Washington Monument on Wednesday. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Emily Davies

Security officers point weapons at a House chamber door as a mob of rioters storms the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Bill O'Leary