Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arkansas State Police

• Jesse Pool, 28, of 11222 Booth Road in Mulberry was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pool was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

4th Judicial Drug Task force

• Jeremiah Mills, 30, of 23065 Twin Falls Road in Siloam Springs was arrested Tuesday in connection with financial identity fraud, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mills was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• James Hine, 29, of 15 Applegate Drive, Apt. C was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery, theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hine was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Timothy Jenkins, 42, of Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft of property, theft by receiving and forgery. Jenkins was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Timothy Farmer, 45, of 10470 W. Devil's Den Road in Winslow was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Farmer was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.