Deputies: 29-year-old Pine Bluff man charged in fatal shooting

A Pine Bluff man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Deputies were dispatched to a shooting that occurred near Whiteville Road at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, Jefferson County deputies said.

Police arrested 29-year-old Zackary Vermillion of Pine Bluff. Vermillion has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the news release.

The investigation is ongoing.