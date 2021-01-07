Deputies: 29-year-old Pine Bluff man charged in fatal shooting

29-year-old Zackary Vermillion, of Pine Bluff, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Tony Jones, 51, police said.
Deputies were dispatched to a shooting that occurred near Whiteville Road at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, Jefferson County deputies said.
Tony Jones, 51, was fatally shot, police said.
Police arrested 29-year-old Zackary Vermillion of Pine Bluff. Vermillion has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing.
