Prep sports roundup

Tuesday's Boys

Alma 68, Mountain Home 60

The Airedales opened 5A-West on a winning note as Logan Taylor poured in a team-high 25 points for Alma.

Four players scored in double-figures for the Airedales (7-2, 1-0 5A-West). Nathan Whalen scored 18 for Alma. Drew Battles finished with 14 and Hunter McAlister added 11.

Wyatt Gilbert scored a game-high 27 points for the Bombers (4-6, 0-1).

Siloam Springs 47, Vilonia 41

Siloam Springs made the long trip to Vilonia and came away with a 5A-West Conference victory.

The Panthers led 28-17 at halftime and 39-32 going into the fourth quarter.

Jackson Ford led the Panthers (6-6, 1-0) with 13 points, while Landon Ward had 11 and Breck Soderquist nine.

Bergman 64, Valley Springs 57

Walker Patton had 20 points to lead three Bergman players in double figures as the Panthers used a strong second half to upend Valley Springs in a key 3A-1 Conference showdown at Bergman.

Valley Springs led 26-25 at halftime before Bergman turned things around in the third quarter and took a 49-43 lead.

Elijah Royce added 15 points and Asher Fultz 12 for Bergman. Trell Trammell paced Valley Springs with 23 points while Brock Lippe added 17.

Charleston 48, Paris 33

Brandon Scott scored 16 points to pace the Tigers to a 3A-4 Conference win Tuesday night.

Trenton Goodson and Sebastian Gaona added 11 points each for Charleston (2-0 3A-4), which outscored Paris 16-2 in the third quarter and turned a 21-19 halftime deficit into a 35-23 lead.

Mountainburg 74,

Future School of Fort Smith 32

Waylon Cluck and Ethan Gregory combined for 53 points to lead the Dragons to a big win.

Cluck led the way with 27 and Gregory added 26 for Mountainburg (10-3).

Berryville 52,

Shiloh Christian 47

Berryville turned to balanced scoring to defeat Shiloh Christian in a 4A-1 Conference game at Berryville.

The Bobcats trailed 23-22 at halftime before they outscored the Saints 15-12 in both the third and fourth quarters.

Nate Allen, Weston Teague and Landon Chester each had 11 points for Berryville (11-2, 1-0). Eli Wisdom had 18 points for Shiloh (5-6, 0-1), while Jeremiah Washington chipped in 15.

Harrison 78, Gentry 57

Logan Plumlee hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 35 points to lead Harrison to a 4A-1 Conference victory at Gentry.

The Goblins combined for 13 3-point shots as they jumped out to a 22-12 lead in the first quarter. Harrison led 40-30 at halftime and 69-44 after three quarters.

Abe Glidewell added 14 points and Ethan Edwards 10 for Harrison.

Ozark 48, Clarksville 39

Ozark outscored Clarksville 17-12 in the fourth quarter and put away the Panthers in a 4A-4 Conference game at Ozark.

Ozark led 20-14 at halftime, but Clarksville cut it to 31-27 in the third quarter before the Hillbillies pulled away.

Owen Ashlock led the Panthers with 11 points.

Alpena 55, Life Way Christian 48

Alpena outscored Life Way Christian 18-8 in the third quarter and took the lead en route to a 2A-1 Conference victory at Alpena.

The outburst helped the Leopards snap a 22-22 halftime deadlock and take a 40-30 lead.

Kolbe Hicks finished with 22 points to lead Alpena, followed by Bryce Martin and Nicholas Stone with 11 apiece. Preston Green had 17 to lead Life Way, while Ant Potter added 12 and Sam Green 10.

Flippin 69, Decatur 40

Flippin outscored Decatur 17-6 in the second quarter and pulled away from the Bulldogs for a 2A-1 Conference win at Flippin.

The outburst allowed Flippin to turn its five-point lead into a 35-19 halftime cushion, and the Bobcats led 51-31 after three quarters.

Kevin Garcia finished with 11 points and was the only player in double figures for Decatur (2-8, 0-4).

Lead Hill 84, Mount Judea 17

Dustin Turner turned in a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Lead Hill past Mount Judea in a 1A-1 East Conference game at Lead Hill.

Quintin Sewell added 16 for Lead Hill (11-8, 2-1), which led 26-5 after one quarter. Cody Paul had 11 points and Mason Cain 10 for the Tigers.

Tuesday's Girls

Farmington 74, Prairie Grove 43

The Lady Cardinals dominated the second half and cruised to a 4A-1 Conference win Tuesday night.

Farmington carried a 31-29 lead into halftime but seized control by outscoring the Lady Tigers 21-4 in the third quarter and 22-10 in the fourth quarter.

Trinity Johnson led the way for Farmington with a game-high 24 points. Tori Kersey finished with 19 points and Morgan Brye added 10.

Trinity Dobbs scored 20 points for the Lady Tigers and Arianna Harrel scored 11 points.

Harrison 55, Gentry 44

Harrison jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat Gentry in a 4A-1 Conference game at Gentry.

Sydney Shrum had 16 points and Maggie Salmon 12 for the Lady Goblins (7-0, 1-0), who led 31-16 at halftime and 45-25 after three quarters.

Jordon Wilmoth led Gentry with 18 points, followed by Emily Toland with 12.

Shiloh Christian 52, Berryville 37

Shiloh Christian outscored Berryville 34-13 over the second and third quarters as the Lady Saints won their 4A-1 Conference opener at home.

Berryville led 14-10 after one quarter before Shiloh (11-2, 1-0) went on an 18-7 run for a 28-21 halftime lead. The Lady Saints then outscored the Lady Bobcats 16-6 in the third quarter to pull away.

Anna McCredy led Shiloh with 17 points, followed by Hailey Tunnell with 14.

Pea Ridge 55, Gravette 41

Pea Ridge outscored Gravette 17-2 in the third quarter as the Lady Blackhawks rallied to win in 4A-1 Conference play at Gravette.

Gravette (7-3, 0-1) led 22-16 at halftime before Pea Ridge (11-2, 2-0) turned things around with its outburst and took a 33-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

Blakelee Winn and Isabella Cates each had 13 points for the Lady Blackhawks, while Aiden Dayberry added 10. Shylee Morrison had 16 points to lead Gravette.

Bergman 57,

Valley Springs 56 (OT)

Kessa Willis hit a three-point play with 8.1 seconds left in overtime as Bergman rallied to defeat rival Valley Springs in a key 3A-1 Conference contest at Bergman.

Valley Springs (12-5, 1-1) led 56-52 after Karyce Flud hit two free throws, but Kara Ponder's bucket pulled Bergman (20-1, 1-0) within two before the Lady Panthers forced a turnover and set up Willis' game-winning heroics. Valley Springs did get off a 3-point attempt before the buzzer sounded, but the ball hit the back of the rim and bounced off.

Karsen Edwards had 14 points to lead Bergman, followed by Willis with 13 and Maddi Holt with 11, including a putback at the buzzer that tied the game at 50 and sent it into overtime. Haylie Fry had 16 for Valley Springs while Maura Moore added 15 and Whitney Coffelt chipped in 10.

Mountain Home 34, Alma 25

The Lady Bombers claimed a defensive battle to open 5A-West action on Tuesday.

Cate Jackson scored 9 points to lead Mountain Home (2-8, 1-0).

Chloe Trusty led Alma (6-5, 0-1) with 7 points.

Mountainburg 51,

Future School of Fort Smith 40

Annie Beasley poured in a game-high 28 points to lead the Lady Dragons to the victory.

Mansfield 71,

Ozark Catholic 19

Makayla Strutton outscored Ozark Catholic on her own with a game-high 22 points to help the Lady Tigers to the easy win.

Danielle Lillie added 12 for Mansfield.

Ozark 53, Clarksville 42

The Lady Hillbillies took control in the second half in a 4A-4 Conference win.

Briley Burns led the way for Ozark with 16 points.

Kenleigh Rieder scored 16 for Clarksville and Autumn Miller added 15 points.

Lead Hill 55, Mount Judea 21

Lead Hill's one-two scoring punch of Lily Norman and Kelsey Rogers was too much for Mount Judea during 1A-1 East Conference action at Lead Hill.

Norman had 27 points to lead the Lady Tigers, while Rogers added 21.

Vilonia 65, Siloam Springs 43

Vilonia blew open a close game at halftime by outscoring Siloam Springs 24-3 in the third quarter to take the 5A-West Conference victory.

Siloam Springs led 17-13 after the first quarter, but Vilonia rallied to take a 28-25 lead at halftime.After the third quarter, the Lady Eagles (11-1, 1-0) led 52-28.

Lauren Patterson led the Lady Eagles with 22 points, while Kenzie Floyd had 12 points on four 3-pointers and Clara Prater 10 points.

Brooke Ross and Sydney Moorman each scored 10 points for Siloam Springs (8-3, 0-1), while Mia Hevener had nine.

Coaches are encouraged to submit game reports to the NWA Democrat-Gazette following your games. Information or a photo of the scorebook can be emailed to sports@nwadg.com.