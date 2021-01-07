Stamp on electoral vote goes into night

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a barricaded door with guns drawn Wednesday as protesters try to break into the House Chamber. More photos at arkansasonline.com/17dc/. (AP/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — Congress returned to work late Wednesday to complete the process of tallying the Electoral College votes and confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s election win, hours after the procedure was halted by an unprecedented breach of the U.S. Capitol by storming supporters of President Donald Trump.

In a show of defiance and resolve, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had consulted with House leaders, the Pentagon, the Justice Department and Vice President Mike Pence and concluded that Congress should move ahead with the proceedings that the rioters had interrupted earlier in the day.

“Today a shameful assault was made on our democracy. It was anointed at the highest level of government. It cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden,” wrote Pelosi, D-Calif.

As he reopened the Senate chamber, Pence decried “the dark day in the history of the United States Capitol.”

“To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins. This is still the people’s house,” Pence said.

“They tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed,” Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., added.

Under pressure from their colleagues, some Republicans who had planned several hours of objections to Biden’s victory agreed to drop their challenges, although Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri pressed forward with a challenge to Pennsylvania’s electors, forcing both chambers into another round of debate after midnight.

An objection to Arizona’s results lodged just before the violence broke out in the Capitol failed in the Senate, 93-6. The House turned it back on a vote of 303-121, but more than half of that chamber’s Republicans supported the effort to overturn the election results.

The challenge to Pennsylvania’s results appeared headed for lopsided defeats, as well. Skipping debate altogether, senators voted 92-7 to reject it. The House moved more slowly, with allies of the president demanding a full debate.

Earlier, in the aftermath of the violence, several Republicans announced that they would drop their initial objections to the election, including Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who lost her bid for reelection Tuesday.

The day had always been expected to be a historic test of the democratic system, with dozens of Republicans attempting to use Congress’ previously ceremonial role to try to overturn the results of a popular vote.

Still, the outcome of the congressional proceedings had been clear from the start, particularly after Pence announced that he would reject pleas from the president to use his role as the session’s presiding officer to hand a win to Trump.

McConnell, who also had said little publicly about the process before Wednesday, likewise delivered a stirring opening floor speech imploring his colleagues not to damage democracy by objecting to the votes.

“Voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken — they’ve all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever,” he said.

The congressional process was supposed to be a mere ceremonial checkpoint on the way to Biden’s oath-taking later this month. Biden won the popular vote on Nov. 3 and, last month, the Electoral College met in each state capital, as stipulated in the U.S. Constitution. Biden won 306 Electoral College votes, to Trump’s 232.

TWO-HOUR DEBATE

According to an 1887 law that governs the process, any member of the House of Representatives, joined by a senator, can object, prompting a two-hour debate, followed by a vote of each chamber. A majority of both the House and Senate would have had to back a challenge for any to prevail, and Trump’s supporters did not have the votes.

Dozens of Republicans in the House, joined by 13 GOP senators, had said they intended to object to slates of electors from several swing states that had backed Biden. They cited as their reason allegations of fraud fanned by Trump, and the resulting belief among many Republicans that the election was compromised.

For days leading up to Wednesday, Trump had also pressed Pence, who the Constitution requires to preside over the proceedings, to refuse to recognize Electoral College slates from swing states that backed Biden.

“All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN,” Trump tweeted overnight Tuesday, hours before the proceedings began. “Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”

Shortly before he took the gavel, however, Pence released a three-page letter he had written to members of Congress, rejecting Trump’s pleas.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote.

A senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations, said Pence’s decision angered Trump, who, even as the crowds were breaking into the Capitol, told aides that Pence had betrayed him.

Trump tweeted his disapproval of Pence after returning to the White House.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” he wrote. “USA demands the truth!”

Pence said he would merely preside over the reading of tallies that had been forwarded by the states. And then he opened the session, beginning alphabetically with the reading of votes from Alabama and Alaska, both of which backed Trump.

When Biden’s votes from Arizona were read aloud, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., joined Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to object. Dozens of Republicans rose and gave the two a round of applause.

At that point, the House and Senate retreated to their respective chambers to debate the challenge, with Pence presiding over the Senate and Pelosi overseeing the House.

For nearly 30 minutes, the process went largely as expected. McConnell — in the final days of leading the Senate chamber until Democrats take control as a result of their victories in the two Senate races in Georgia on Tuesday — gave an impassioned plea as to why Republicans should not heed Trump’s call to object to the results.

“I’ve served 36 years in the Senate — this will be the most important vote I’ve ever cast,” McConnell said, his voice breaking at times as he spoke.

Cruz insisted that he was seeking only a 10-day audit of the results and not necessarily to overturn the election, urging that they agree to establish a “credible and fair tribunal” to consider the allegations of fraud that have been advanced.

More than 90 state and federal judges, including jurists appointed by both Democrats and Republicans, have considered and rejected claims of fraud or other irregularities since the election.

HOUSE OBJECTIONS

In the House, several GOP speakers opened by objecting to voting procedures adopted by states in response to the coronavirus pandemic. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., argued that “the constitutional process was not followed” in a number of states.

And he talked about how more than 100 House Republicans had joined a lawsuit filed by Texas last month, seeking to get the Supreme Court to throw out the results of four states. The court declined to hear the case. Scalise complained that the court’s decision had been a “punt.”

But before debate in either chamber could get truly rolling, protesters broke into the building and stormed the chambers, causing the House and Senate to recess.

As chaos broke out and Pence and Pelosi were hustled to secure locations, Republican Sens. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Mike Rounds of South Dakota helped the parliamentarians grab the election certificates and take them to the secure location.

When lawmakers were allowed back into the building, they picked up on the debate over Arizona’s votes.

Constitutional experts said nothing in the law prevented Congress from picking up the proceedings where they left off.

Even if for some reason they were unable to complete that process by Jan. 20, the Constitution is clear: The president’s term ends at noon on that day.

“The idea that individuals were allowed to derail one of our most solemn sacred constitutional processes is horrifying. But this is only going to delay for a bit the completion of the process,” said Rick Pildes, a constitutional law professor at New York University School of Law. “If Congress needs one day, two days or 10 days, they have that time, plenty of time, to complete the process.”

