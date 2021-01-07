Twitter, Facebook give Trump timeout

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Facebook and Twitter suspended President Donald Trump from posting to their platforms Wednesday following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours and said that future violations by Trump could result in a permanent suspension. The company required the removal of three of Trump's tweets, including a short video in which he urged those supporters to "go home" while also repeating allegations about the integrity of the presidential election. Trump's account deleted those posts; had they remained, Twitter had threatened to extend his suspension.

Facebook followed up in the evening, announcing that Trump wouldn't be able to post for 24 hours after two violations of its policies.

Trump posted the video more than two hours after protesters entered the Capitol, interrupting lawmakers meeting in a joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity, said Wednesday on Twitter that the video was removed because it "contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence."

"This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video," Rosen said on Twitter.

Trump opened his video saying, "I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now."

After repeating claims about voter fraud affecting the election, Trump went on to say: "We can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special."

Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence. The statement came as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers and the death of at least one person.

Trump has harnessed social media -- especially Twitter -- as a tool for spreading allegations about the election. Wednesday's riot only increased calls to ban Trump from the platform.

"The President has promoted sedition and incited violence," Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive officer of the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement. "More than anything, what is happening right now at the Capitol is a direct result of the fear and disinformation that has been spewed consistently from the Oval Office."

Earlier Wednesday, Twitter labeled eight of Trump's tweets as in "dispute," including the video message. In the face of growing pressure, it escalated its response by blocking retweeting and liking of the labeled tweets, as well as the ability to reply to them. Twitter then outright blocked three of Trump's tweets.

At Facebook, employees earlier in the day began pressuring company leaders to take action. They tagged Facebook executives in posts on the company's internal chat system, asking for a statement from leadership and for the video to be taken down. "Do we really want Facebook to be a platform that enabled the second civil war," an employee asked, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

Information for this article was contributed by Barbara Ortutay and David Klepper of The Associated Press; and by Tony Romm, Elizabeth Dwoskin, Drew Harwell and Craig Timberg of The Washington Post.

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)