STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUP

SOUTHLAND MEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 83,

NEW ORLEANS 78

Rylan Bergersen scored 25 points and handed out nine assists in leading the University of Central Arkansas to a come-from-behind victory over New Orleans in Southland Conference play at the Farris Center in Conway.

UCA (3-7, 2-0 Southland) took the lead for good when Bergersen hit a jumper with 3:26 remaining to give the Bears a 74-73 advantage. New Orleans (1-9, 0-1) led by as many as nine (57-48) with 14:17 left.

Bergersen was 10 of 18 from the floor and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Khaleem Bennett added 21 points and Eddy Kayouloud 11 for UCA. SK Shittu led the Bears in rebounding with seven.

Damion Rosser and Lamont Brerzat each scored 20 for the Privateers.

UCA scored the game's first six points and led for the majority of the first half, but New Orleans led 41-38 at the half.

The Bears hit 31 of 54 (57.4%) from the floor and 17 of 22 (77.3%) from the free-throw line. New Orleans was 26 of 68 (38.2%) from the floor and 19 of 24 (79.2) from the line.