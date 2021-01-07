Wednesday's college basketball scores

Wednesday's scores
Men
EAST
Pittsburgh 63, Syracuse 60
St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Joseph's 57
SOUTH
Duke 83, Boston College 82
Incarnate Word 75, NW (La.) St. 67
LSU 94, Georgia 92, OT
Louisville 73, Virginia Tech 71
Mississippi 72, Auburn 61
Nicholls St. 76, Lamar 69
Richmond 80, Rhode Island 73
Sam Houston St. 70, SE Louisiana 52
South Carolina 78, Texas A&M 54
Tennessee 79, Arkansas 74
Tenn.-Chattanooga 73, Samford 68
Tulsa 61, South Florida 51
UNC-Greensboro 84, Wofford 75
VCU 66, George Mason 61
Virginia 70, Wake Forest 61
MIDWEST
Butler 63, Georgetown 55
Creighton 89, Seton Hall 53
Michigan 82, Minnesota 57
Xavier 69, St. John's 61
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 66, Houston Baptist 63
Baylor 76, Oklahoma 61
Cent. Arkansas 83, New Orleans 79
Houston 70, Wichita St. 63
Women
EAST
Villanova 78, Seton Hall 71
SOUTH
South Florida 66, Wichita St. 48
Temple 66, East Carolina 57
W. Carolina 74, Piedmont 54
MIDWEST
Ball St. 93, Toledo 78
Bowling Green 73, W. Michigan 48
Buffalo 73, E. Michigan 68
Cent. Michigan 83, Akron 58
Iowa 92, Minnesota 79
Northwestern 80, Wisconsin 55
Ohio 72, Miami (Ohio) 63
Tulsa 62, Cincinnati 57
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 66, Nicholls St. 40
Oklahoma 75, Texas Tech 74
Oklahoma St. 78, TCU 53
SE Louisiana 71, Sam Houston St. 67
Stephen F. Austin 100, Texas A&M-CC 41
Tulane 76, Houston 62
FAR WEST
Air Force 76, Boise St. 52