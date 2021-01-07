Sections
Wednesday's college basketball scores

Today at 2:31 a.m.

Wednesday's scores

Men

EAST

Pittsburgh 63, Syracuse 60

St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Joseph's 57

SOUTH

Duke 83, Boston College 82

Incarnate Word 75, NW (La.) St. 67

LSU 94, Georgia 92, OT

Louisville 73, Virginia Tech 71

Mississippi 72, Auburn 61

Nicholls St. 76, Lamar 69

Richmond 80, Rhode Island 73

Sam Houston St. 70, SE Louisiana 52

South Carolina 78, Texas A&M 54

Tennessee 79, Arkansas 74

Tenn.-Chattanooga 73, Samford 68

Tulsa 61, South Florida 51

UNC-Greensboro 84, Wofford 75

VCU 66, George Mason 61

Virginia 70, Wake Forest 61

MIDWEST

Butler 63, Georgetown 55

Creighton 89, Seton Hall 53

Michigan 82, Minnesota 57

Xavier 69, St. John's 61

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 66, Houston Baptist 63

Baylor 76, Oklahoma 61

Cent. Arkansas 83, New Orleans 79

Houston 70, Wichita St. 63

Women

EAST

Villanova 78, Seton Hall 71

SOUTH

South Florida 66, Wichita St. 48

Temple 66, East Carolina 57

W. Carolina 74, Piedmont 54

MIDWEST

Ball St. 93, Toledo 78

Bowling Green 73, W. Michigan 48

Buffalo 73, E. Michigan 68

Cent. Michigan 83, Akron 58

Iowa 92, Minnesota 79

Northwestern 80, Wisconsin 55

Ohio 72, Miami (Ohio) 63

Tulsa 62, Cincinnati 57

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 66, Nicholls St. 40

Oklahoma 75, Texas Tech 74

Oklahoma St. 78, TCU 53

SE Louisiana 71, Sam Houston St. 67

Stephen F. Austin 100, Texas A&M-CC 41

Tulane 76, Houston 62

FAR WEST

Air Force 76, Boise St. 52

