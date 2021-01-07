WikiLeaks founder denied bail in Britain

Julian Assange supporters and members of the media queue up outside Westminster Magistrates Court to get a seat at his Bail hearing in London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. On Monday, Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the US. because of concerns about his mental health. Assange had been charged under the US's 1917 Espionage Act for "unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defence". Assange remains in custody, the US. has 14 day to appeal against the ruling. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON -- A British judge on Wednesday denied bail to WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange, ordering him to remain in a high-security prison while U.K. courts decide whether he will be sent to the United States to face espionage charges.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange must remain in prison while the courts consider an appeal by U.S. authorities against her decision not to extradite him.

The judge said Assange "has an incentive to abscond" and there is a good chance he would fail to return to court if freed.

On Monday, Baraitser rejected an American request to send Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks' publication of secret military documents a decade ago. She denied extradition on health grounds, saying the 49-year-old Australian was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

Wednesday's bail ruling means Assange must remain in London's Belmarsh Prison where he has been held since he was arrested in April 2019 for skipping bail during a separate legal battle seven years earlier.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKvhqu2NQ78]

Assange's partner, Stella Moris, said the decision was "a huge disappointment." WikiLeaks spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson said "it is inhumane. It is illogical."

Lawyers for the U.S. government have appealed the decision not to extradite Assange, and the case will be heard by Britain's Hugh Court.

Clair Dobbin, a British lawyer acting for the U.S., said Assange had shown he would go "to almost any length" to avoid extradition, and it was likely he would flee if granted bail.

She noted that Assange had spent seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London after seeking refuge there from a Swedish extradition request in 2012.

But Assange's lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said the judge's decision to refuse extradition "massively reduces" any motivation to abscond.

Fitzgerald said Assange would be safer awaiting the outcome of the judicial process at home with Moris and their two young sons than in prison.

But the judge ruled that Assange still had a strong motive to flee.

"As far as Mr. Assange is concerned this case has not yet been won," she said.

U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks' publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents.

American prosecutors say Assange unlawfully helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that were later published by WikiLeaks.

