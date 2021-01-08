Calendar 01-08-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the coronavirus test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 10

Grief and Comfort Support Group meets

The Grief and Comfort Support Group will hold its first class at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at the First Baptist Church White Hall, 8708 Dollarway Road. This group is intended to help support each other in times of loss. It uses a curriculum designed by Harold Ivan Smith and generally takes about 6-7 weeks to complete. The group leader is Brenda Doucey. For more information, interested people may call the church office at (870) 247-3124.

One Pine Bluff Praying

continues

One Pine Bluff Praying Together Services will continue to be held in 2021, according to a news release. The prayer initiative started in 2017 and was intended for participants to meet at area churches to pray for the growth and prosperity of the city. Due to Covid-19, sessions are held by conference call or Zoom on Sundays during the months that have five Sundays. The following churches will host the prayer sessions in January from 6-7 p.m. Sundays: Jan. 10 -- First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave.; Jan. 17 -- Cherry St. AME Zion Church, 800 Cherry St.; Jan. 24 -- Trinity Episcopal Church, 703 W. Third Ave.; and Jan. 31 -- First Assembly of God, 1002 Ridgway Road. The conference call number is #1.978.990.5000 with access code 127365#

Tuesday, Jan. 12

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS Inc., a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization will hand out food boxes in a drive-through session at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive. The food will be given away on a first come, first served method. One box will be given per household and no more than two boxes will be placed in a vehicle, according to a news release. Food boxes are distributed monthly.