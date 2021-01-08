Capitol Police leaders lose jobs

Authorities survey the damage to doors Thursday at the U.S. Capitol. Initial reports indicate that violent protesters who stormed the building Wednesday committed multiple incidents of vandalism, smashed windows and broke doors, but the building and its artworks mostly escaped harm. More photos at arkansasonline.com/18dc/. (The New York Times/Jason Andrew)

WASHINGTON -- Three days before supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the U.S. Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower. And as the mob descended on the building Wednesday, Justice Department leaders reached out to offer up FBI agents. The police turned them down both times, according to senior defense officials and two people familiar with the matter.

Despite plenty of warnings of a possible insurrection and ample resources and time to prepare, the Capitol Police planned only for a free speech demonstration.

The result is the U.S. Capitol was overrun Wednesday, and officers in a law enforcement agency with a large operating budget and experience in high-security events protecting lawmakers were overwhelmed for the world to see. Four protesters died, including one shot inside the building.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, under pressure from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders, was forced to resign Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked for and received the resignation of the Sergeant at Arms of the Senate, Michael Stenger, effective immediately. Paul Irving, the longtime sergeant at arms of the House, also resigned.

"There was a failure of leadership at the top," Pelosi said.

McConnell praised "those front-line U.S. Capitol Police officers who stood bravely in harm's way during yesterday's failed insurrection."

But McConnell went on to add: "With that said, yesterday represented a massive failure of institutions, protocols, and planning that are supposed to protect the first branch of our federal government. A painstaking investigation and thorough review must now take place and significant changes must follow. Initial bipartisan discussions have already begun among committees of oversight and Congressional Leadership."

The rioting and loss of control have raised questions over security at the Capitol for future events.

"This was a failure of imagination, a failure of leadership," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, whose department responded to several large protests last year after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. "The Capitol Police must do better, and I don't see how we can get around that."

Acevedo said he has attended events on the Capitol grounds to honor slain police officers that had higher fences and a stronger security presence than what he saw on video Wednesday.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said that as the rioting was underway, it became clear that the Capitol Police were overrun. But he said there was no contingency planning done in advance for what forces could do in case of a problem at the Capitol because Defense Department help was turned down. "They've got to ask us, the request has to come to us," said McCarthy.

The U.S. Capitol had been closed to the public since March because of the covid-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 360,000 people in the U.S. But normally, the building is open to the public and lawmakers pride themselves on their availability to their constituents.

It is not clear how many officers were on-duty Wednesday, but the complex is policed by a total of 2,300 officers for 16 acres of ground who protect the 435 House representatives, 100 U.S. senators and their staffs. By comparison, the city of Minneapolis has about 840 uniformed officers policing a population of 425,000 in a 6,000-acre area.

There were signs for weeks that violence could strike Wednesday, when Congress convened for a joint session to finish counting the Electoral College votes that would confirm that Democrat Joe Biden had won the presidential election.

On far-right message boards and in pro-Trump circles, plans were being made.

The leader of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys was arrested going into the nation's capital this week on a weapons charge for carrying empty high-capacity magazines emblazoned with the group's logo. He admitted to police that he had made statements about rioting in Washington, local officials said.

Capitol Police had set up no hard perimeter around the Capitol. Officers were focused on one side where lawmakers were entering to vote to certify Biden's win.

Barricades were set up on the plaza in front of the building, but police retreated from the line, and a mob of people broke through. Lawmakers, at first unaware of the security breach, continued their debate. Soon lawmakers were cowering under chairs. Eventually they were escorted from the House and Senate. Journalists were left alone in rooms for hours as the mob attempted to break into barricaded rooms.

Sund, the Capitol Police chief, said he had expected a display of "First Amendment activities" that instead turned into a "violent attack." But Gus Papathanasiou, head of the Capitol Police union, said planning failures left officers exposed without backup or equipment against surging crowds of rioters.

"We were lucky that more of those who breached the Capitol did not have firearms or explosives and did not have a more malign intent," Papathanasiou said in a statement. "Tragic as the deaths are that resulted from the attack, we are fortunate the casualty toll was not higher."

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Fox, Mary Clare Jalonick, Andrew Taylor and Ashraf Khalil of The Associated Press; and by Jennifer Haberkorn of the Los Angeles Times.

Information, timeline and map of mob invasion of the Capitol.

