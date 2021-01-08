City's 4 participants getting ready to take Justice Sunday roles

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gestures to his congregation in Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta in this April 30, 1967, file photo. Justice Sunday Service Around the Clock, scheduled for Jan. 17, 2021, is a national call to action and offers an interfaith salute to King’s vocation as a clergyman, according to a news release.

Four Pine Bluff residents will participate in Justice Sunday Service Around the Clock, a virtual event from noon Sunday, Jan. 17, until 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18.

The national virtual event promoting community service and volunteerism is sponsored by the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff participants will be Leslie Hall Dorn, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Arkansas; Renice L. Davis, pastor of Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church; Gary Bell, pastor Pine Bluff First Assembly of God; and Arkansas state Rep. Kenneth B. Ferguson, a Democrat representing District 16. Actor Ernie Hudson will be the host.

Justice Sunday Service Around the Clock is a national call to action, offering an interfaith salute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vocation as a clergyman. Justice Sunday encourages 91 acts of community service in honor of King's 91st birthday (Jan. 15), according to the release.

The event is a charge and call to consider or renew acts of volunteerism in 2021.

"We are especially pleased to see Pine Bluff represented among a lineup of diverse leaders and distinguished change-makers throughout the nation, including legislators, national and local faith leaders, civic and organizational leaders participating together in a national virtual marathon," said the Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.

"Justice Sunday will place special emphasis on honor, faith, music, action, and inspiration," Turner said.

King challenged all Americans to participate in the never-ending work of building a more perfect union. This year will mark the 26th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates his life, according to a website devoted to the event.

Details: 400 Commission website, www.400yaahc.gov.