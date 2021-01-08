Colorado thwarts Oregon comeback

Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV, right, flexes after drawing a foul against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 79-72. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. -- McKinley Wright IV wound up with a knot on the back of his neck from sliding into a courtside chair.

All the crash did was ignite him.

Wright recovered from the scary fall to score 21 points, including a game-sealing scoop layup with 27 seconds left, and Colorado held off No. 17 Oregon for a 79-72 win on Thursday.

"Big-time win for us," Wright said.

The senior point guard was fouled driving to the basket late in the first half, slid out of bounds and banged his neck on a seat along the baseline. He pounded the floor in pain before joining the team on the bench and returning to the floor to shoot free throws. Struggling before the fall, Wright caught fire after it -- scoring all of his points.

"It was a tough start for me," Wright said. "I tried to stay aggressive. My teammates kept believing in me."

Wright had five assists to move five away from breaking the school record of 562 assists held by Jay Humphries (1980-84). Wright also grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds.

"I'm in awe of him on the court," said Colorado big man Evan Battey, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds but also picked up a technical for his emotions after an offensive foul call. "I'm in awe but I'm in the play as it's being ran. So it's kind of special to watch and to be in awe, while you're in the action."

Grad transfer Jeriah Horne added 17 points for the Buffaloes (8-3, 2-2 Pac-12), who improved to 10-0 against the Ducks (8-2, 3-1) all-time in Boulder.

Chris Duarte, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week, scored 27 points for an Oregon team that saw its eight-game win streak halted. Eugene Omoruyi added 18 points.

"We're in this together and we all have our share of blame," Oregon Coach Dana Altman said. "Ball movement was really poor. We had some bad turnovers."

NO. 1 GONZAGA 86,

BYU 69

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Corey Kispert scored 23 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat rival BYU in a hastily scheduled game after both teams lost their original opponents to covid-19 issues.

Jalen Suggs added 16 points for Gonzaga, while Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard scored 12 each. Gonzaga (11-0, 2-0 West Coast) won its 45th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the nation.

Matt Haarms and Caleb Lohner each scored 13 points for BYU (9-3, 0-1), which had not played since Dec. 23 after a pair of WCC games were postponed because of covid-19.

NO. 5 IOWA 89,

MARYLAND 67

COLLEGE PARK. Md. -- Luka Garza scored 17 of his 24 points in the decisive first half, and Iowa came back from an early deficit by to defeat Maryland.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) trailed 19-9 before rattling off 20 consecutive points to take control.

Aaron Wiggins scored 17 for Maryland (6-6, 1-5), and Scott added 13.

NO. 8 WISCONSIN 80,

INDIANA 73, 2OT

MADISON, Wis. -- D'Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and Tyler Wahl made consecutive three-pointers in the second overtime to spark No. 8 Wisconsin over Indiana.

Wahl finished with a career-high 12 points as Wisconsin (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) won for the seventh time in its last eight games. Nate Reuvers added 14 points and Micah Potter had 10.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Aljami Durham added 15 for the Hoosiers (7-5, 2-3).

NO. 12 ILLINOIS 81,

NORTHWESTERN 56

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Kofi Cockburn scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Illinois rallied to beat Northwestern.

Cockburn also had 12 rebounds, asserting himself in the middle after Illinois (9-3, 5-1 Big Ten) got off to a rough start. Ayo Dosunmu added 15 points, and Trent Frazier and Adam Miller each scored 14.

Illinois trailed by as many as 16 before completely overwhelming Northwestern (6-4, 3-3) in its fourth consecutive win.

Robbie Beran scored 11 points for the Wildcats in their third consecutive loss.

Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV, left, drives to the basket as Oregon forward Eric Williams Jr. defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi, center, drives between Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV, left, and forward Jeriah Horne in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Oregon guard Amauri Hardy, right, drives to the basket as Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Oregon guard Amauri Hardy, right, drives past Colorado forward Jeriah Horne in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)