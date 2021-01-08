Crawford nay earns rebuke by Democrats

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford (left) and Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Michael John Gray (right) are shown in these file photos.

Arkansas Democrats called Thursday for U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford to resign from Congress after he was one of more than 100 Republicans to continue objecting to the counting of Electoral College votes, despite an assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The call for Crawford's resignation -- issued in a statement by state Democratic Party Chairman Michael John Gray -- was met mostly with indifference and scorn from Republican leaders.

"Crawford has spent his last term in a race to the bottom for the sake of relevance with his base, afraid of alienating fringe voters. Our leaders should step up and educate voters on real issues. Instead Crawford promotes conspiracy theories and encourages people to keep believing in alternate realities," Gray said in a statement. "Leaders lead, rodeo clowns rodeo clown."

Gray specifically asked Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, and state GOP Chairwoman Jonelle Fulmer to request Crawford's resignation.

Fulmer was in Florida at a meeting of the Republican National Committee. Seth Mays, a spokesman for the state Republican Party, said the party had no plans to ask for Crawford's resignation.

"We respect the decision of the members of our federal delegation, all six of them," Mays said.

Crawford was the only member of Arkansas' congressional delegation who voted to sustain objections to the vote count, after Wednesday's mayhem, which killed five people.

Hutchinson declined to comment on the call for Crawford's resignation, with his spokeswoman referring to the state party.

Crawford said Thursday in a statement that he would not step down, adding that calls for him to do so were "laughable, and sadly predictable."

"On the contrary, I have been inundated with calls and texts of support today," Crawford said. "My actions had absolutely nothing to do with what happened at the Capitol yesterday, as any fool knows, but I repeat myself. I was clear from the beginning that my opposition to the electors was about the process by which they were seated -- nothing more."

Earlier Wednesday, he not only criticized the rioters attacking the Capitol, Crawford also had words for the U.S. Supreme Court across the street. He argued that the mob attack should be a wake-up call.

While saying the violence should not be "tolerated," he suggested the judicial branch had abdicated its responsibility by refusing to weigh the merits of lawsuits filed by pro-Trump litigants.

"My objection [to the electors] was not based on trying to overturn the election. My objection was based on trying to get, [to] compel, the Supreme Court to take the action that I think they should have taken some weeks and months ago. And listen, if today's action with these rioters didn't get the Supreme Court's attention, I don't know what will," he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"I hope for the good of the country, that the Supreme Court will understand that they can't abdicate their responsibility in all this, which they did, throughout the election cycle and into postelection," he said.

In reply, Gray said that mob rule should not determine which cases the high court hears.

There's already a process that determines "how things get to the Supreme Court and what they take a look at. It's a legal process. It's worked for years," Gray said.

"Violence and looting and armed insurrection in our Capitol" should not be used "to get the Supreme Court to do something that they should not be doing," Gray said.

"The election was free and fair. It was decided. This is how we do things in America," he said.

One Arkansas Republican who has called for harsh action against those who supported objections to the vote count, state Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, said he would not join calls for Crawford's resignation.

Hendren, a nephew to the governor who also served as president pro tempore of the Senate for the past two years, expressed support on Twitter on Wednesday for expelling two other Republican objectors -- Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas -- from the U.S. Senate.

"They bear a special amount of responsibility for what happened," Hendren said of the two senators, who allowed the debate over the vote count to spill into both chambers by supporting objections raised by members of the House.

Of the 147 Republican House members who supported those same objections, including Crawford, Hendren said he "won't call on individual members of Congress to step down."

Mays, the spokesman for the state Republican Party, also took aim at Gray, saying that the Democratic leader and former state representative from Augusta could run against Crawford if he wanted him out of office. The Democratic Party did not field a candidate against Crawford in last year's congressional elections.

"If [Crawford] wants to resign right now, I'll run against anyone they put up" in a special election, Gray responded.

Gray added that he was confident the party would field a candidate in Crawford's 1st Congressional District in 2022, saying, "People will be lining up to run against Congressman Crawford."

Local Republican leaders also defended Crawford's actions Thursday.

Wes Baxter, the Craighead County Republican Committee chairman in the congressman's hometown of Jonesboro, said Thursday that he continues to support Crawford.

"We understand" the vote, Baxter said. "He acknowledged that he knew there wasn't enough votes to change the outcome."

Baxter said he viewed Crawford's vote to sustain the objections as a call to make voter integrity a "priority" in future elections. However, he added that Joe Biden has won the election and "it's time for us to try to unite and come together."

In nearby Mississippi County, Republican Committee Chairwoman Kylie Crosskno released a statement of support for Crawford, who she said was "following the will of his constituents."

"Representative Crawford stands firm in his decisions and does not waver based on the influence of outside events, such as the breaching of the Capitol yesterday," Crosskno said.

Republicans, including Crawford and Trump, have not presented any evidence of voter fraud on a level that would have reversed the result of the 2020 election, according to dozens of court opinions and a review by Trump's own Justice Department.