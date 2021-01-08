Cyclones picking up strength

Coach Eric Burnett’s Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies have suffered four losses by at least 18 points this season, but he said he isn’t about to hit the panic button. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

Russellville Coach Kyle Pennington believes his team is finally starting to resemble the group he's been accustomed to seeing since he first got to the school more than two years ago.

That's not exactly good news for future Cyclone opponents.

"We're really starting to gel and play together," said Pennington, who is in his third season as coach after taking over the program during the summer of 2018. "We had to battle some quarantining and other stuff that happens in nonconference games. But now, we've got everybody healthy here, we're together and we're excited about where we're headed for sure."

The direction Pennington is hoping his team follows points toward Hot Springs' Bank OZK Arena, site of the high school state championships. That landing spot is the only thing missing from the Cyclones' resume under Pennington.

Russellville has won two consecutive 5A-West Conference titles but were knocked out in the opening round of the playoffs each time, including a 67-58 setback last season to a Jonesboro team that it had beaten three months earlier.

The Cyclones (7-4, 1-0 5A-West) got off to a good start this season by winning their first two contests until going through a stretch where they lost four times in a six-game span. Each of those defeats were by at least 16 points.

Russellville has appeared to get back on track behind standout guard Trey Allen. The senior is averaging 15 points during the Cyclones' current three-game winning streak. He scored 25 points and hit the game-winning jumper during a 56-54 victory over Little Rock Catholic on Dec. 30. Allen had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds to help Russellville win its league opener against Van Buren on Tuesday in a game in which Pennington had his full complement of players.

Allen isn't getting it done alone. Junior guard Donyae May had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in the 52-45 victory over Van Buren. Pennington also noted that junior guard Grayson Sims, who's averaging double figures, has been a big boost, as has forward Sayvion Brock, a 6-6 senior, among others.

Pennington did admit that the Cyclones still need to work on sustaining a high level of play, which was evident when they allowed Van Buren to whittle a 17-point deficit down to single digits in the final quarter. Still, he knows the most important part of the season is forthcoming, and he's confident his team will begin increasing their intensity.

"When you've won back-to-back conference championships, it's no secret that the target is on our back," Pennington explained. "I challenged them [vs. Van Buren] to make a statement. We know that we're going to get everybody's best, but we're going to make people earn it.

"We know when we're at full strength, we can be a very good team."

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE GIRLS

Staying afloat

Times are tough for Southside Batesville, and it has nothing to do with the way the Lady Southerners are performing on the court.

Southside Batesville is coming off a successful 2019-20 season when it finished 25-7 and won a regular-season 4A-3 Conference title. This year, Jordan Riley's team is 6-3, but the Lady Southerners had a pair of games shelved this week because of coronavirus precautions -- on top of the three they had canceled earlier in the season.

Those circumstances have made it to build continued consistency, but the second-year coach said his young group is dealing with things the best way they can.

"This is something that only this group at Southside has gone through," the second-year coach said. "They're handling it. They're just happy to be able to play. There is going to be adjustments that have to be made on the fly though."

With only eight players on their roster and no seniors, the Lady Southerners have already shown an ability to modify their play, especially on the glass, according to Riley.

"We struggled early to rebound the basketball and not even against really big teams," he explained. "That's something we emphasized in practice and worked on a lot. We played [Little Rock] Central, and they're starting 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, 5-10 and 5-8, and we outrebounded them by 11 and came up with 16 offensive rebounds.

"Just grit, determination and effort, that's what's helped us through so far. And with such a young team, that's what we're going to need."

ENGLAND BOYS

Extra-long wait

Postponements and cancellations were things England Coach Trent Morgan expected to face this season, but there's no way he could've prepared for what his Lions have had to face.

The two-time defending Class 2A champions haven't played a game since defeating McCrory 64-62 on Dec. 4.

"Man, it's been hard on us, and that's kind of an understatement," Morgan said. "We had a kid test positive [for covid-19] not long after the McCrory game, and of course, we had to quarantine for two weeks. And then, our school decided to go 100% virtual after the break, and that included no athletics.

"At first we weren't able to practice at all, but since then, we've been able to work out in small groups, just working on skill things like we did during the summer when we all were allowed to do some things."

Morgan mentioned that the long layoff has been "devastating" to his players. England (2-1, 1-0 2A-6) isn't scheduled to play again until Jan. 20 at Des Arc.

By the time that game rolls around, it would have been 48 days since the Lions last played competitively.

"[England players] call and text every day wondering if those games that got canceled would be made up," Morgan said. "They were really looking forward to the game against Earle and the game against Lonoke. But unfortunately, we're not going to be able to make them up because we're so jam-packed trying to get all our conference games in.

"We're trying to qualify for postseason. It's tough, but we're going to make the best of it. We're just blessed to be able to play at all."

TIP-INS

Riverside boys Coach Buster Campbell picked up his 900th career victory Monday when the Rebels beat Northeast Arkansas Christian Home Educators 65-39. He's only the seventh coach in Arkansas high school basketball history to reach that milestone. Campbell is in his 45th season as a head coach. ... A pair of standout players went over the 1,000-point mark for their careers -- on the same night. Conway Christian sophomore guard Josie Williams and Episcopal Collegiate junior guard Avery Marsh each reached the landmark Tuesday in victories for their respective teams. ... Today's girls game between Russellville and Greenwood will not be played because of covid-19. ... The Hot Springs School District announced that today's 5A-South Conference opener against Pine Bluff, Tuesday's game at Texarkana and next Friday's game at El Dorado has been postponed for both the Trojans and Lady Trojans.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE BOYS

No worries at all

It's rare that Fort Smith Northside Coach Eric Burnett leaves an arena saddled with a blowout loss of any kind. But that's exactly what happened Tuesday night at No. 2 Bryant.

In fact, the 68-41 loss to the Hornets was the fourth time this season that the Grizzlies have been beaten by at least 18 points. Prior to this year, Northside had suffered defeats by 18 points or more just four times total since the 2016-17 season.

However, Burnett left Hornet Arena with a calm demeanor despite the 27-point beating.

"These guys haven't been in games, and they need some battles and practice time," he said. "That's not an excuse because you know me, that's not something I do. But it's been a long time since we've had our full team because of covid issues. As coaches, we even questioned ourselves as to why teams were getting the 50-50 balls, why are we struggling on both ends of the floor.

"We've got work to do. We know we're still trying to get our team back whole."

It doesn't get any easier for Northside (4-6, 0-1 6A-Central). The Grizzlies travel to No. 5 Little Rock Central today. Burnett isn't about to hit the panic button.

"Over the last four years with the success that we've had, we haven't won not one conference championship," said Burnett, who led the Grizzlies to state titles in 2017 and 2019. "It ain't where you start, it's where you finish. I told my guys, when February comes, we need to be a better team than what we are now and clicking on all cylinders so we can take that momentum into the state tournament."