Daily Record

Today at 3:23 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Adam Hillen, 35, and Sabrina Akers, 25, both of North Little Rock.

David Matlock, 18, and Mikayla Cranford, 20, both of North Little Rock.

Eric Shead, 62, and Trina Jones, 38, both of Little Rock.

Yehua Yang, 36, and Bonanza Chalaban, 33, both of Little Rock.

Timothy Smith, 66, and Karon Cunningham, 62, both of Cabot.

Zachary Hughes, 20, and Danielle Carter, 19, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-58. John Phelps Jr. v. Debra Phelps.

21-59. Daniel Jungbluth v. Misty Wilson.

21-61. Marion Butler v. Petra Butler.

21-63. Claudia Burks v. Stephen Jones.

21-65. Kevin Tims v. Brenda Tims.

GRANTED

20-2410. Jimmy Ash v. Jeanette Ash.

20-3113. Amber Rosser v. Lynn Rosser.

20-3394. Kizuwanda Whitaker v. Reginald Whitaker.

20-3692. Zachary Keltner v. Jessica Lester.

20-3734. Katherine Willis v. Barton Willis.

