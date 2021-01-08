Woman arrested in fatal shooting of Fort Smith man, police say

A Hackett woman was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Fort Smith, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 18th Street, according to a news release by Fort Smith police.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim, Joshua Flanagan of Fort Smith, the release states. Police said Flanagan was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested Kelsey Christine Dampier, 27, in Flanagan’s death, police said.

Dampier faces one count of first-degree murder and remained in Sebastian County jail Friday morning in lieu of $11,625 bond, an online inmate roster shows.