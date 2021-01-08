Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Woman arrested in fatal shooting of Fort Smith man, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:10 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Kelsey Christine Dampier ( Fort Smith Police Department )

A Hackett woman was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Fort Smith, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 18th Street, according to a news release by Fort Smith police.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim, Joshua Flanagan of Fort Smith, the release states. Police said Flanagan was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested Kelsey Christine Dampier, 27, in Flanagan’s death, police said.

Dampier faces one count of first-degree murder and remained in Sebastian County jail Friday morning in lieu of $11,625 bond, an online inmate roster shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT