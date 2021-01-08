Woman arrested in fatal shooting of Fort Smith man, police say

Kelsey Christine Dampier ( Fort Smith Police Department )
A Hackett woman was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Fort Smith, police said.
Officers responded to a shooting call at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 18th Street, according to a news release by Fort Smith police.
Upon arrival, officers found one victim, Joshua Flanagan of Fort Smith, the release states. Police said Flanagan was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officers arrested Kelsey Christine Dampier, 27, in Flanagan’s death, police said.
Dampier faces one count of first-degree murder and remained in Sebastian County jail Friday morning in lieu of $11,625 bond, an online inmate roster shows.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.