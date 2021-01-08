Facebook bars Trump's account

Facebook suspended President Donald Trump's account through the end of his presidency, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday morning.

The move comes a day after several social media platforms deleted posts and suspended accounts belonging to the president in response to his messages condoning the mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Members of the mob attempted to stop lawmakers from certifying the presidential election results.

On social media a few hours later, Trump claimed his "sacred landslide election victory" had been "viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long."

Facebook and Twitter responded by issuing temporary blocks on the president's accounts, which was followed by Thursday's more severe penalty.

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

Facebook and Twitter have faced scrutiny over their lax moderation of Trump's accounts throughout his time in office and particularly during the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. For years, the companies have scrambled to revise their policies on misinformation, hate speech and incitement to violence in response to ever-escalating challenges from the White House and prominent figures and organizations that support the president

In recent months, they have increasingly leaned on disclaimers to flag certain posts as disputed.

"Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies," Zuckerberg wrote. "We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."

Critics of the tech giants said the suspensions were overdue and insufficient. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., incoming chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, slammed the president for his "sustained misuse of their platforms to sow discord and violence."

"As I have continually said, these platforms have served as core organizing infrastructure for violent, far-right groups and militia movements for several years now -- helping them to recruit, organize, coordinate and in many cases (particularly with respect to YouTube) generate profits from their violent, extremist content," he said in a statement.

Wednesday's mob action, to protest the claims of election theft and disrupt the final certification of the Electoral College vote, was planned largely on the platforms.

After encouraging the crowd to march to the Capitol, Trump returned to the White House and posted a video reiterating his claims of election fraud while urging his supporters to remain peaceful.

In the video, Trump told supporters: "We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it. Especially the other side. But you have to go home now. Go home, we love you. You're very special."

At first, Twitter added a label to the video, noting that his claims were "disputed" and that retweets and likes on the post would be restricted "due to a risk of violence." Later in the afternoon, the company deleted the post containing the video entirely, along with two other posts from Wednesday, marking the first time the platform had fully deleted anything posted by the president. The tweets have been replaced with language explaining that they are no longer available because they violated Twitter's rules.

Later Wednesday, the San Francisco company took the additional step of announcing that the president's personal Twitter account would be locked for 12 hours, with the lock expiring only if he deleted the three posts that it had already removed from public view. If he refused to delete those posts, then his account would remain locked indefinitely, the company said.

Trump appeared to delete the problematic posts, and Twitter's temporary suspension of his account expired Thursday morning.