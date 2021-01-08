Fatal shooting in Pulaski County under investigation

The Pulaski County sheriff's office has opened a homicide investigation after a shooting Friday night, according to spokeswoman Kristin Knox.

Deputies responded at about 8:45 p.m. to the 16000 block of Hidden Valley Trail, about 10 miles south-southwest of the intersection of Interstates 30 and 530. There they found a 40-year-old white man suffering from a gunshot wound, Knox said.

The sheriff's office Twitter account later said the shooting victim subsequently died. The man's name was not available late Friday.

Detectives were questioning several people inside of the residence, according to Knox.