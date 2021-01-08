Fatal shooting in Pulaski County under investigation

Police tape
The Pulaski County sheriff's office has opened a homicide investigation after a shooting Friday night, according to spokeswoman Kristin Knox.
Deputies responded at about 8:45 p.m. to the 16000 block of Hidden Valley Trail, about 10 miles south-southwest of the intersection of Interstates 30 and 530. There they found a 40-year-old white man suffering from a gunshot wound, Knox said.
The sheriff's office Twitter account later said the shooting victim subsequently died. The man's name was not available late Friday.
Detectives were questioning several people inside of the residence, according to Knox.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.